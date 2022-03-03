Whether you’re an avid collector or newer to the world of wine, chances are you’re running out of space on your bar cart. As most of us don’t have access to cellars to keep our bottles safely at the right temperature, a good wine fridge can be a space-conscious oenophile’s best friend.

For the avid Prime user on a first-name basis with their delivery person, buying the appliance on Amazon is a no-brainer. But with pages of options and a wide selection of shapes and sizes — not to mention steep price tags — the decision around which fridge to purchase can easily get overwhelming.

To make life a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of the most popular wine fridges among Amazon’s highly opinionated reviewers. Here are six of the best options available on the site right now.

Don't miss a drop! Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

With two temperature zones and enough space for 46 bottles, this tempered glass wine fridge has earned high marks from picky reviewers. While some tout its temperature memory function, others enjoy the soft lighting, which allows for easy sorting no matter the time of day. A design plus? The fridge can be freestanding or built into the wall. Price: $959.00

NutriChef’s responsive customer service has consistently impressed reviewers, who also note the product’s easy setup, quiet noise level, and sleek look. “The set-up directions were simple and easy, and I was able to get my new wine cooler set up and running immediately with no problems,” one reviewer writes. “It is so quiet, you don’t even know it is running.” Price: $349.99

Racking up more than 2,200 five-star reviews, this relatively affordable wine fridge has capacity for 24 bottles of wine and also features space to fit soda or beer cans. One happy customer raves, “No complaints, no regrets — just a lot of cold drinks to beat the Texas heat.” Price: $224.99

This slim wine fridge holds up to 12 bottles and is perfect for the tiniest of spaces. “This cooler was of an ideal size to fit a nook in my kitchen,” says one reviewer. Others mention the appliance’s quiet operation and impressive quality for the relatively lower price tag. Price: $249.99

With stainless steel features and an LED blue light to showcase your collection in style, this 46-bottle cooler is designed for the collector with an ever-growing stash of wines. Reviewers love this fridge’s dual-zone thermostat, which keeps your whites and rosés chilled and your reds at cellar temperature. Price: $659.00

If you’ve got a tight, city-sized kitchen, this wine fridge is for you. Fitting 12 bottles, it’s beloved by reviewers for its quiet motor and stylish look. Price: $279.99