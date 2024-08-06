While the South may get most of the glory for its role in American whiskey production, the northern part of the United States is home to some of the most dynamic distilleries to emerge in this modern spirits-making era.

Ranging from the Mid-Atlantic to the rural enclaves of New York’s Hudson Valley and up into Maine, the North hosts enough talented distillers whose takes on whiskey are worth checking out. From tasting at estate distilleries growing their own grains to experiencing unique rye expressions, this region has plenty to offer whiskey lovers.

Whiskey Rebellion Trail

The Whiskey Rebellion Trail is one of the most dramatic whiskey trails in the country outside Kentucky. Spread across the Mid-Atlantic region, its historic ties to the Whiskey Rebellion in the 1790s, particularly in Pennsylvania, still resonate today as current distillers ply a trade started locally several centuries ago. A modern-day component to this experience — digital passes you acquire on your smartphone — unlocks experiences and tastings across four regions.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The first stop brings one to Philadelphia, where the proclamation against distillers-farmers was first declared. The city today is a foodie and drink- lover mecca, with the greater region playing host to, among others, Stoll & Wolfe Distillery. Stoll & Wolfe played a vital role in re-establishing modern-day Pennsylvania rye, a historic style of this whiskey. An intimate tasting and tour await people in the small borough of Lititz, featuring whiskey made with very local grains.

The next stop is Pittsburgh and its greater regions, where the Rebellion itself was rooted front and center. A maker of the local rye style, Wigle Whiskey is also deep into Pennsylvania bourbon and other specialty offerings, like its Straight Bourbon and Straight Rye, both made from regionally grown grains. Wigle maintains two locations around town, including where it distills in the historic Strip District.

Baltimore serves as another trail stop, notable for its historic rye style, Maryland rye, and also for not enforcing Prohibition after it was ratified. For a break from rye, check out Old Line Spirits, a veteran-run distillery with a deep focus on all things American single malt. The distillery bar is a nice place to try signature whiskeys and cocktails, like the 114-proof Navy Strength American Single Malt or a classic Old Fashioned with a single malt twist.

No trail traveler truly completes the journey without the final stopover in Washington, D.C. The nation’s capital is so steeped in history, and the list of things to do is exhaustive, but for a bit of whiskey and history, George Washington’s Mount Vernon is a must. There, visitors can experience a fully functioning, reconstructed distillery and gristmill producing whiskey using 18th-century distilling methods and techniques.

Hudson Valley Distillery Trail

The agricultural-rich Hudson Valley region of New York, with a diversity of unique rural offerings and pleasant back roads to explore, makes for one of the best of the multiple whiskey trails in the Empire State to consider wandering. Besides distilleries, one can easily spend time here exploring small towns, wineries, and cideries, sampling the abundant produce that makes its way into local whiskeys, brandies, and more.

Of the 18 producers highlighted on this trail, one of the most intriguing has to be Tenmile in the super-tiny hamlet of Wassaic. A distillery that sources hyper-local ingredients, Tenmile has built buzz for its single malt whiskeys, produced out of a renovated dairy barn set on 70 acres. Scottish-born master distiller Shane Fraser helms the operations here, giving the distillery’s whiskey a distinctive Scottish flair.

Another distillery worth an out-of-the-way trip is Hillrock Estate. A one-time pet project of master distiller-turned-consultant Dave Pickerell, Hillrock Estate is a field-to-glass-style whiskey, made with estate-grown grains and boasting one of the only traditional floor malting operations in the United States. An 1806 Georgian house overlooks the distillery, serving as a stunning backdrop to an already stunning landscape.

For something more familiar, Hudson Whiskey’s Tuthilltown distillery may be the place to visit. First conceived back in 2003 and bought by William Grant & Sons in 2010, this pioneer in the craft whiskey world focuses heavily on New York bourbon and rye. A unique visitor center is part shop and part tasting room/bar, and there’s even a “Great Lawn” on site where you can throw down a blanket and have a whiskey picnic.

Maine Distillers Trail

The DIY attitude of Maine residents is well reflected in the distilleries making up the Maine Distillers Trail. Spreading throughout the coastal towns, 22 producers showcase the best of whiskey and other spirits in a state known for its lighthouses and lobster. Portland-based Maine Craft Distilling is known for its Fifty Stone single malt whiskey (made with locally grown barley smoked with local peat and seaweed), and a public house feel; Wiggly Bridge is set in a restored barn near the ocean in York; and Sweetgrass, with locations in both Union and Portland, focuses on both local wines and spirits, including a rare white whiskey made from its bourbon sour mash.