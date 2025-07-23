Whether swizzled, muddled, blended, or used as a garnish, mint is one of the most versatile and frequently used herbs in cocktails. It brings a cooling refreshment to myriad classics like the Mojito, Southside, Mint Julep, Queen’s Park Swizzle, and Missionary’s Downfall. And beyond the tried-and-true templates, a few mint leaves can transform an otherwise ordinary drink into something striking and vibrant — both in appearance and flavor.

Unfortunately, as is the case with most fresh produce, mint has a short shelf life. In just a few days, a bright, picture-perfect bouquet can turn into a sad, limp, brown bunch of leaves if not properly stored and cared for. It doesn’t help that many grocery stores don’t sell it in small quantities. You may walk into Whole Foods in need of a few sprigs, only to walk out with enough mint to make five Mojitos a day for two weeks.

Nobody likes to see precious produce go to waste, so what’s the best way to make sure that mint stays nice and fresh for as long as possible? We touched base with a bar industry veteran — and self-proclaimed mint connoisseur — to find out.

“Whenever I get a shipment, I take all the mint out, and remove any black parts,” says Gelo Honrade, beverage manager of NYC’s Gui Steakhouse and Bar 92. “Then I wash it with cold water to get rid of any sand or dirt, and I cut the stems — not too long, not too short.”

This first step serves two functions. It not only helps prepare the mint for storage, but it also gets the herb ready for service. If it’s cleaned and trimmed ahead of time, his team doesn’t have to waste time doing so à la minute whenever a guest orders a cocktail with mint. Honrade also stresses the importance of cutting the mint carefully with scissors so that it doesn’t get damaged. “I’ve seen people rip [the stems] with their hands, but you gotta remember that it’s a plant, so take care of it and be delicate,” he says.

Once it’s been trimmed and washed, the mint is ready for storage. At this point, Honrade suggests taking the wet mint, wrapping it in dry paper towels, and then putting the bunches in a sealable container. “I usually put it in a Cambro, cover it, and put it in our walk-in,” he says. “I date it and keep an eye on it, but that will usually last for a little over a week.”

Honrade’s methodology follows the simple science of keeping herbs fresh. Excess water and oxygen exposure can cause mint to oxidize and wilt in just a few days. And since mint has a high moisture content to begin with, keeping it relatively dry — but not bone-dry — is crucial to its longevity. Even though some sources suggest wrapping mint in a damp paper towel, Honrade finds using dry paper towels to be the best method for preservation. It’s a matter of tug and pull. You want the mint to retain moisture, but not get so wet that it might develop mold.

“The mint is already washed, so it’s going to be a little bit wet,” he says. “So when you wrap it, it will collect the water and it keeps there. If there’s too much water in [the mint], it’ll turn black and die.” The last step is simply making sure that the mint stays refrigerated at all times so that it doesn’t dry out. “Don’t leave it out in a warm temperature, or it’s going to wilt,” he says. “Just keep it in a cool place.”

Although all mint will inevitably go bad regardless of proper storage, when it starts to wither and wilt, Honrade has a trick to bring it back to life after a few days in the fridge. “Let’s say we’re five days in and the leaves are starting to close. I’ll shock the mint in a bath of ice cold water,” he says. “After about 30 minutes, the leaves will open back up again, and then they’re ready to go.”