Considering rum’s starring role in refreshing cocktails like the Daiquiri and the Mojito, one might think the spirit should be relegated to the summer months. And rum definitely can serve as a one-way ticket to the tropics, but the spirit, with its multitude of styles and variations, is a year-round affair. The holiday season is a great time to prove that point by gifting a versatile bottle.

Given the breadth of styles in the category, selecting the perfect variety can often feel a bit overwhelming. That’s why we homed in on seven of the best rums for gifting this year for any occasion. From wallet-friendly bottles beloved by bartenders to Haitian clairins with impressive nuance, these are the best rums to gift this holiday season.

Best Budget Rum: Ten to One Caribbean White Rum

Best Splurge Rum: Isautier Rhum Agricole 16 Year

Best Rum for Beginners: Copalli Organic White Rum

Best Rum for Geeks: The Spirit of Haiti Clairin Vaval

Best Rum for Cocktail Lovers: Rhum J.M Atelier Fumée Volcanique

Best Rum to Impress: Alambique Serrano 3 Años Oaxacan Rum

Best Limited-Edition Rum: Foursquare Rum Distillery Exceptional Cask Selection ‘Convocation’

Best Budget Rum

Ten to One Caribbean White Rum

Co-owned by entrepreneur Marc Farrell and Ciara, Ten to One is a Caribbean rum that truly lives up to its descriptor. Each expression is a blend of distillates sourced from across the tropical region, and this one combines unaged rum from the Dominican Republic and high-ester rum from Jamaica. The result is a highly approachable white rum with prominent grass and molasses notes followed by pops of tobacco and banana. Bottled at a punchy 45 percent ABV, it’s a versatile rum that one can sip neat at a price point that welcomes its use in cocktails.

Average Price: $30

Rating: 92

Best Splurge Rum

Isautier Rhum Agricole 16 Year

Unlike rum, which is produced from fermented sugar cane or molasses, rhum agricole is distilled directly from freshly pressed cane sugar, often resulting in funkier, more vegetal bottlings. This expression from Maison Isautier was distilled in 2006 and aged for 16 years on Réunion, a French island approximately 400 miles east of Madagascar. The 118-proof rhum is bold, yet still demonstrates impressive finesse, with delicate notes of citrus zest and dried fruit embedded in the heavier caramelized sugar and baking spice elements.

Average Price: $144

Rating: 94

Best Rum for Beginners

Copalli Organic White Rum

Each bottle of Copalli Rum is crafted deep in the Belizean jungle from just three ingredients: freshly pressed sugar cane juice, rainwater, and yeast. The minimal ingredients and low-intervention production process come together to form one of the most characteristic expressions of white rum a beginner can try. Bottled at 84 proof, the nose toggles between verdant, earthy aromas before a mineral-rich palate takes over with hints of fresh citrus and herbs.

Average Price: $35

Rating: 92

Best Rum for Geeks

The Spirit of Haiti Clairin Vaval

Distilled exclusively in Haiti, clairin is a heritage, sugar cane-distilled spirit that played an integral role in the island’s independence from France. It’s a category rich with history, and any spirits geek would be thrilled to receive a bottle of The Spirit of Haiti Clairin Vival this holiday season. It’s produced from local Madame Meuze cane at Distillerie Arawaks, a Cavaillon-based distillery that has been owned and operated by the family of current proprietor Fritz Vaval since 1947. The fresh cane juice is fermented with ambient yeasts and is run through Distillerie Arawaks’ proprietary still before it’s bottled at 53.5 percent ABV. Aromas of papaya, mango, and umami leap out of the glass while the palate leans vegetal with a powerful, slightly abrasive finish.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 94

Best Rum for Cocktail Lovers

Rhum J.M Atelier Fumée Volcanique

This rhum agricole from Martinique would make a welcome addition to any at-home bartender’s repertoire. It’s distilled from fresh cane harvested on Rhum J.M.’s estate and aged for 12 to 14 months in ex-bourbon barrels given an “extreme” char at the distillery’s cooperage. This imbues the spirit with attractive grilled fruit notes that make for an ideal complement to the rhum’s earthy spice and citrus flavors. Bottled at a sturdy 49 percent ABV, both the proof and the price point make it an attractive bottle for mixing up an Old Cuban or a Right Hand.

Average Price: $38

Rating: 93

Best Rum to Impress

Alambique Serrano 3 Años Oaxacan Rum

When it comes to Oaxacan-made spirits, mezcal is the star of the show. This December, try an alternate route and wow your giftee with a bottle of aged Oaxacan rum. Alambique Serrano 3 Años Oaxacan Rum is distilled in Santa Maria Tlalixtac from Java-variety cane juice before it’s laid to rest for three years in new French oak barrels. The end result is a spirit surprisingly reminiscent of holiday fruit cake with notes of raisin, ginger, and nutmeg.

Average Price: $64

Rating: 93

Best Limited-Edition Rum

Foursquare Rum Distillery Exceptional Cask Selection ‘Convocation’

Convocation is the 28th installment of Foursquare’s Exceptional Cask Selection, a collection of one-off rums made with unique blending or maturation techniques. This expression from the Barbados-based distillery combines two 14-year-old rums — one aged in ex-Madiera casks and the other in ex-bourbon — before it’s bottled at a potent 62 percent ABV. Despite the high proof, the rum remains pleasantly drinkable throughout, with Foursquare’s familiar coconut and vanilla elements joined by nutty, oxidative notes from the Madeira casks. Further suggestions of candied citrus, cocoa, and toffee emerge before a long, warm finish takes over.

Average Price: $173

Rating: 96