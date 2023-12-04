It’s always been hard to nail down the exact definition of American cuisine. Barbecue, burgers, and hot dogs spring to mind, but just like the nation itself, its food is a melting pot of regional flavors and international dishes beloved by the people who live here. That’s one reason we’d argue that fast-food chains offer the purest culinary expression of the Americana spirit.
There’s no shortage of burger joints, all with their own little spin to make their patties stand out from the crowd. Although there’s a high concentration of farm-to-table, ethically sourced options along the West Coast, the South and Midwest hold it down with the most regional fast-food chains overall — particularly ones known for serving up meals that stick to the ribs. Appropriately, Pollo Tropical is heavily represented in Florida and Puerto Rico, emblematic of the Latin-Caribbean influence in that region. And the Northeast could definitely step its game up when it comes to quick grub offerings — we’d say it’s about damn time the Tri-State gets its own Whataburger equivalent.
For the purposes of this list, we’re talking strictly fast food here, so any place that falls into the “casual dining” sphere with the likes of Applebees and TGI Fridays has been omitted, with the minor exception of a few fast-casual spots. Gas station chains with made-to-order foods also don’t count — sorry, Sheetz and Wawa — nor do any regional fast-food chains that have expanded beyond the reaches of their home territories, like Waffle House and Raising Cane’s. So, gather ‘round and sink your teeth into our list of the best regional fast-food chains across the country.
The South
Whataburger: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas
Bojangles: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia
Cookout: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia
Pal’s Sudden Service: Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky
Biscuitville: North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken: Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, and Nevada
The West
In-N-Out Burger: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah
Farmer Boys: Arizona, California, and Nevada
TacoTime: Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming
The Midwest
Skyline Chili: Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida
Braum’s: Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, and Arkansas
Maid-Rite: Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, and Ohio
Runza: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska
Schoop’s Burgers: Illinois and Indiana
The Northwest
Burgerville: Oregon and Washington
Dick’s Drive-in: Washington
The Northeast
D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches: Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island
The Southeast
Pollo Tropical: Florida and Puerto Rico
Krystal: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Arkansas
Other
Zippy’s: Hawaii and Las Vegas
