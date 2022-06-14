Though the cold might still linger in a few scattered corners of the country, winter is officially gone and at long last summertime is nearly upon us. Finally, it’s time to get back outside and enjoy the company of friends and family again, whether it’s at a picnic, a backyard barbecue, a baseball game, or a block party. The odds are you won’t have a full bar in tow at these outdoor events, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to enjoy a cold beverage. Crown Royal’s lineup of simple but flavorful canned cocktails is an excellent choice to enjoy on a hot sunny day or cool summer evening, with a range of flavors and styles that will fit nearly every occasion.

The key ingredient in each cocktail, of course, is Crown Royal Canadian Whisky, one of the most popular whiskies from the Great White North. This blended whisky is the perfect cocktail component, with a smooth and creamy flavor profile that has notes of vanilla, caramel, and dried fruit on the palate, and just a dash of sweetness in every sip. The Crown Royal team kept all of this in mind when developing this quartet of ready-to-drink cocktails, which are uncomplicated in formulation yet complex in flavor.

We put together a list of the four best places to enjoy a Crown Royal canned cocktail, and recommended which one to pair with each setting.

Picnic: Peach Tea

A picnic can either be a simple affair with a few sandwiches and snacks, or a more lavish spread involving hot and cold food, salads, and desserts. Whichever route you choose to go, it’s all about being outdoors and enjoying companionship and sustenance in the fresh air and sunshine. Crown Royal’s Peach Tea is the perfect libation for your next picnic outing. This RTD won a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and for good reason. The cocktail combines Crown Royal whisky, peach, and brewed tea, bringing together some classic summertime flavors into one well-balanced concoction. Peach Tea would pair quite well with pork or prosciutto, as the saltiness plays well with the fruit and sweet notes of the drink. Nuts and berries would complement Peach Tea as well, providing an easy option to bring along on your next picnic outing.

Block Party: Washington Apple

Summertime block parties are a fantastic way to spend some outside time with your neighbors and friends, whether you’re in the city or the suburbs. Once the street gets closed off to traffic, out come the grills and coolers filled with a variety of cold refreshments. But instead of beer this year, give Crown Royal Washington Apple a try. This canned cocktail is made with Crown Royal whisky, apple, and cranberry flavors. The tartness of the cranberry is balanced by a soft sweetness and crisp apple notes, with the vanilla and oak flavors of the whisky tying the palate together. Washington Apple would pair well with barbecue chicken, grilled pork chops, or grilled Italian sausages.

Backyard Barbecue: Whisky & Cola

The humble backyard barbecue is one of summer’s simple yet most satisfying pleasures. When the sun starts to slip down toward the horizon and the temperature cools off a little, the smell of grilled meat and vegetables filling the air is a surefire sign of a good time. So why not match a classic outdoor gathering with a canned cocktail that’s equally tried and true? Crown Royal’s canned Whisky & Cola is the distillery’s take on this iconic drink, made from just a few ingredients that are right there in the name — Crown Royal whisky and cola. Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is particularly suited for the drink, with its notes of vanilla and caramel that play off the sweet and spice notes of the soda. Hot dogs and burgers are backyard barbecue staples and both would pair extremely well with the Whisky & Cola, with the salty and charred flavors providing a counterbalance to the sweetness of the drink.

Game Day: Whisky Lemonade

Summertime sports are something that many of us take great pleasure in, creating memories and moments that can last a lifetime. From families gathering in the middle of summer to root for their favorite baseball team, to groups of friends meeting up to watch a late-summer football game, there are so many ways to get your game on. It’s also an excuse to eat and drink, especially if you’re tailgating out in the parking lot. The perfect pregame drink is Crown Royal Whisky Lemonade, a limited-time offering that should not be missed. This delicious cocktail combines Crown Royal Whisky with carbonated lemonade, resulting in a drink that’s a little bit sweet and a little bit sour. It’s an RTD that provides yet another example of just how versatile Crown Royal is as a mixer, and would pair well with salty snacks like popcorn and potato chips as well as anything hot off the grill.

This article is sponsored by Crown Royal.