This month, we’re heading outdoors with the best drinks for the backyard, beach, and beyond. In Take It Outside, we’re exploring our favorite local spots and far-flung destinations that make summer the ultimate season for elevated drinking.

Nothing’s cooler than showing up to an idyllic park, beach, or landscape with all your boozy picnic ingredients perfectly chilled. However, to ensure every pound of dark purple cherries, wheel of Brie, and 6-pack of saisons is ready to serve in style, you may need to rethink your picnic tech. The best picnic gear is built not just to carry as many snacks as possible, but also to keep every single bite chilled on even the warmest days. Because in the words of Outkast, “What’s cooler than being cool? Ice cold!”

In some climates, a romantic, handwoven basket may be the perfect way to lug your booze and charcuterie, but in most cities, summertime picnic-goers will need to cram their favorite cooler — or cooler bag — with enough ice to chill every bite (and sip). For those shelling out on ice cubes, packing strategically can make all the difference, and prevent even the worst hot weather faux pas: handing out warm beverages.

So read along for our guide to properly layer all your wine, beer, and spirits for the perfect boozy picnic.