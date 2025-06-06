From probiotic shots and electrolyte supplements to odd homemade remedies, everyone is looking for a shortcut to evade the dreaded hangover. But before reaching for a new product or trying some last-ditch cure involving pickle juice or oysters, there are some simple steps that people can take to help prevent that uneasy feeling the morning after a night out.

One of the easiest ways to make sure you feel your best after a few drinks is fueling up with the right food. But what exactly should you eat before opening that nice bottle of Pinot Noir or shaking up a batch of Margaritas? VinePair tapped Destini Moody, a registered dietitian and sports nutrition expert for Top Nutrition Coaching to shed some light on this dietary conundrum.

Moody’s primary piece of advice is that it’s more important to think about getting a full, balanced meal — including protein, carbs, and some form of fruit or vegetable — than focusing on one specific nutrient or food. She also suggests eating one to three hours before drinking, to make sure some food is still in the stomach when you crack the first beer of the night. “You can also eat at the same time as you drink your alcohol,” she adds. “But some people may not prefer this as the effects of the alcohol will take longer to appear and it can result in some bloating.”

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“The protein and veggies are key because they hang out in the stomach a lot longer, slowing digestion,” she says. “This helps you handle the alcohol better because it slows the booze’s transit to the bloodstream.”

The fluid in fruits and vegetables can also help you stay hydrated and the carbs can keep your blood sugar up, which is essential since many symptoms we associate with hangovers (like shaking or fatigue) can be attributed to dehydration and low blood sugar.

Moody also shared some tips on foods to steer clear of before a night out. “You want to avoid dense, fatty, and fried foods if you plan on drinking,” she says, “as these can cause some serious nausea later in the night.” Moody explains that fat needs extra substances like bile to enter the digestive tract in order to emulsify them for digestion. “Not only can this increase the volume of fluid in the stomach, which can lead to nausea, but the need for more time to digest means that the food hangs out in the stomach a lot longer, giving an uncomfortable feeling of fullness and bloating,” she adds. “Combine this with the fact that alcohol itself, especially spirits, can lead to feelings of nausea, it’s simply a better idea to choose low-fat foods that will break down and digest more quickly.” Moody also suggests avoiding high-sodium foods that could dehydrate you.

If eating a greasy burger and fries before going out will make you feel worse, is the answer to eat light? While having a small salad might seem like a healthy choice, Moody advises against this as well: “Just having a simple green salad without any protein or carbs may be akin to drinking on an empty stomach.” This meal wouldn’t provide enough density to fill the stomach and prevent alcohol from reaching the bloodstream.

Overall, the best approach is to eat a nutrient-packed, balanced meal before a night out, with a good dose of protein, carbs, and hydrating foods. All the more reason to whip up some delicious tacos to accompany your Margs.

*Image retrieved from Acker via stock.adobe.com