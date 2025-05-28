There’s no denying that Americans love tequila. Over the past two decades, it has steadily increased in sales to become the country’s second best-selling spirit just behind vodka. And our stateside infatuation with tequila quickly translated into admiration for other agave spirits like mezcal, which is predicted to continue growing by 10 percent year-over-year through 2027.

But our love for agave has done more than just catapult sales — it’s also directly contributed to a surge of tourism in both Tequila and the larger state of Jalisco, where the majority of tequila production takes place. Since 2019, tourism to the region has climbed by 19 percent, with thirsty travelers eager to get their hands on distilled spirits straight from the source. In Oaxaca, the heartland of mezcal production, annual visits have skyrocketed by 77 percent since 2020.

Despite the popularity of tequila and mezcal, for many in Mexico, production remains a tradition-based practice passed from generation to generation. And while there might be over 100 tequila distilleries in Jalisco, there are only about a dozen accepting visitors and willing to host tours; you can expect even fewer in Oaxaca and other mezcal-producing regions.

But that doesn’t mean there are no distilleries worth visiting in Mexico. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. From riding in the back of trucks in agave fields to portfolio tastings with mezcaleros in their own homes, here are four of the best distillery tours in Mexico.

Tequila Atanasio

Tequila Atanasio was founded in 1995 by the Landeros brothers, sons of agave farmers who transformed unsold plants into drinkable distillates at a small distillery in San Pedro de los Landeros. While the brand was originally known as El Tío Atanasio 103, when the distillery received its certification from the Consejo Regulador del Tequila (CRT) in 2017, its name was shortened to Atanasio.

The Jalisco distillery offers three different experiences, each between two and five hours long. The shortest, known as the Agavero Experience, takes visitors out into the nearby agave fields for a chance to witness how the plants are cared for and harvested. Then, patrons are given the opportunity to plant their very own agave before heading back to the distillery for a tour and a guided tasting.

For a more hands-on visit, check out the Jornalero Experience, in which guests ride out to the agave fields, harvest and plant agaves, and enjoy tacos cooked on a traditional comal. After breakfast, guests then head back to the distillery for a walking tour, which ends with a guided tasting of the entire Atanasio portfolio.

The Tequilero Experience is the longest offering and can only be booked through private group reservations. The five-hour excursion begins with breakfast at the distillery followed by an in-depth discussion on tequila distillation guided by master tequilero René Carranza, who also provides samples of distillates at every phase of the process. There’s also a trip to the agave fields, a full distillery tour, a guided tasting, and even the chance to finish a distillation run before bottling and labeling your own personalized bottle.

Tequila Fortaleza

For a look behind the scenes at what it takes to create one of bartenders’ most beloved tequilas, don’t miss a trip to Fortaleza’s distillery. Founded in 2005 by Guillermo Erickson Sauza, all Fortaleza tequilas are produced using ancestral techniques like slow-cooking agaves, tahona crushing, and distilling through copper stills. But while you might recognize the tequila as Fortaleza, don’t be surprised when you see bottles labeled under a different name on your visit. The brand was originally founded as Los Abuelos but had to change its name before exporting to the U.S. due to a trademark conflict with rum brand Ron Abuelo.

In Mexico, the brand is still sold as Los Abuelos, which is reflected in the name of its two tour options. On the “Vive Abuelo” tour, visitors will go on a guided exploration of the production facility to see each step of the distillation process, including aging and bottling. The hour-and-a- half tour ends with a tasting of four Fortaleza expressions in the hand-hewn cave, Cava La Fortaleza. The “Vive Bisabuelo” experience is largely the same, but runs about an hour longer and includes a hike up to Fortaleza’s scenic viewpoint overlooking the Tequila Valley below. Both tours can be booked through Tequila Fortaleza’s website.

Jose Cuervo

Fábrica La Rojeña might be a commercial facility, but it’s worth a visit to see how one of the world’s biggest tequila brands is produced. Jose Cuervo proudly declares its production facility to be the oldest distillery in the Americas, and it’s widely credited with encouraging tourism to the region about 15 years ago when the distillery’s visitor experiences were expanded.

The distillery offers nine tour options ranging from a quick 45-minute visit of the production rooms to an in-depth, two-hour Gourmet Tequila Maker experience in which everyone leaves with their own personal blend. Some tours conclude with a chocolate and tequila pairing while others are focused on the Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia lineup or Maestro Dobel, which, like Cuervo, is owned by the Beckmann family.

For a more on-the-go exploration of Tequila, visitors might also consider a ride on the Jose Cuervo Express, a full-sized vintage train traversing from Guadalajara to Tequila. The 12-hour journey takes passengers on a scenic ride through the country’s vast agave fields and even makes time for a pit stop to explore the fields and watch a harvest. On board, there are four cabins — Express, Premium Plus, Diamond, and Elite — each offering varying levels of food service, cocktails, and an educational tasting. On arrival in Tequila, everyone on board is given a tour of Fábrica La Rojeña and then entertained with a traditional Mexican show.

Mezcal Lalocura

While there aren’t many tequila distilleries allowing visitors, there are even fewer mezcal brands that welcome tourists into their production facilities, mainly because the majority of mezcal production takes place in distillers’ personal homes. But one mezcal distillery you can visit is Mezcal Lalocura in Santa Catarina Minas, Oaxaca, owned by Eduardo “Lalo” Javier Ángeles Carreño, a fourth-generation mezcalero.

There, visitors are provided with a guided tour of the facility and surrounding farm, where Carreño produces the brand’s numerous expressions. (His home is just across the way.) The atmosphere at the distillery is rich with tradition, and visitors are granted a peek at agaves cooking in wood-fired pits, as well as the organic farming that takes place on the 40-plus-acre property. Visitors can also expect to taste a multitude of not just finalized mezcal, but also uncut distillates, experimental batches, and puntas.

Lalocura is open most days of the week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time, but visitors must first email the account listed on the brand’s website to coordinate. It’s also extremely beneficial for at least one member of your group to speak Spanish, as the Lalocura team speaks limited English.