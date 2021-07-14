In case you haven’t heard, the ‘90s are back. From crop tops and chokers to claw clips and bucket hats, a new generation is bringing old fads back in innovative ways. And as Gen Zers become of drinking age, beloved drinks trends of the past are also reemerging: namely, the Cosmopolitan.

Popularized at The Odeon in New York City, the drink became a true sensation in the ‘90s and early ‘00s due to its starring role in “Sex and the City.” Though the Cosmo often got a bad rep those days for being overly sweet, a well-made one is both elegant and balanced. Made with vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and lime, the concoction is also easily adaptable, making for myriad exciting riffing options.

And when it comes to emerging drinks trends, we often look to the world’s top bars to see what’s in vogue. Dante, a NYC bar that was voted the world’s best bar in 2019 and ranked second in the world in 2020, has often been at the forefront of cocktail crazes, helping to popularize the Negroni in recent years with its Negroni menu. And this summer, the bar’s West Village location has cemented the Cosmopolitan’s reemergence with its Cosmo Collection — a menu of eight inventive Cosmopolitan riffs.

To help expand our home bartending skills this summer (and to stay on trend with TikTokers and top mixologists alike), we consulted Dante about the new menu. Here are three of our favorite Cosmo recipes in Dante’s collection.

Coconut Cosmo

Flavors of coconut and rosé intertwine in a summer romance in this tropical mixer. Coconut vodka, coconut water, and coconut liquor combine with rosé wine — both cranberry-infused and regular — and rosé vermouth for a unique flavor profile ideal for poolside enjoyment.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 ounces Coconut Oil Grey Goose

0.75 ounce Kalani

2 ounces cranberry-infused rosé wine

0.5 ounce rosé vermouth

0.25 ounce rosé wine

0.25 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce coconut water

Citric ccid

Garnish: 2 viola flowers

METHOD: Stir and strain.

Cosmo Spritz

For a libation meant to be drunk in a garden, this floral and fruity spritz is light, bright, and sure to cool off any overheated drinks lover. Frozen cranberries and a slice of fresh grapefruit make for a stunning presentation.

INGREDIENTS:

1.25 ounces St. George Citrus Vodka

0.25 ounce Cointreau

0.5 ounce Lillet Rosé

0.5 ounce rosé wine

0.75 ounce raspberry syrup

0.5 ounce cranberry

2.5 ounces Rosé Prosecco

Garnish: grapefruit slice, frozen cranberries

METHOD: Pour all over ice, spear from tap.

Cosmojito

As its name suggests, this cocktail combines the ingredients of a Cosmo with elements of a summery Mojito. Adding crushed ice, lots of mint, and sparkling water to the classic ingredients takes the Cosmo out of the city and onto the beach.

INGREDIENTS:

2 ounces Grey Goose

0.5 ounce Combier triple sec

0.75 ounce cranberry syrup

0.75 ounce lime juice

1 ounce Dante cranberry

7-8 mint leaves

San Pellegrino

Garnish: orange wheels and mints sprigs

METHOD: Build and churn.