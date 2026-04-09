Major League Baseball’s Opening Day signals the kickoff of many exciting traditions for fans: ballpark beers and hot dogs, the seventh-inning stretch, and enjoying the sights, sounds, and smells of the ballpark. It also provides an opportunity for fans to suss out the new players on their favorite team. Be they highly touted prospects, prized free agent signings, significant trade acquisitions, or the less-heralded players who fill out the back of the roster, they give the day a particular sense of discovery. Teams also use the start of the season as a chance to unveil a slew of new concessions and ballpark offerings, most of them heavily publicized.

My beloved Seattle Mariners are no different — the big star of the 2026 menu rookies was clearly intended to be the collectible plastic ferry boat that fans can fill with fries, nachos, or other starchy goodies — but surprisingly there was a more captivating, mysterious, and frankly inexplicable newcomer that stole my attention.

It started with a subtle hint from a well-placed source within the franchise the day before, who said there was a rumor going around the front office about a hidden door that would, if the moment was right, dispense a cocktail or other drink to the adventurous and eagle-eyed. Given that I sit right in the middle of the Venn diagram of Mariners fans and people who write about drinks for a living, I took this as a personal challenge.

After a couple of fruitless loops around the main concourse, I finally saw something suspicious — a pentagonal portal, conveniently shaped just like home plate, with a small sign that said “knock twice.” Well, I’m obviously not going to turn that down — I’ve knocked on random doors in Florence and received glasses of wine, and an unmarked door in the town of Tequila and received a Cantarito — but even I wasn’t prepared for what was put in my hands: a blue raspberry-and-cream-type vodka cocktail titled the Atmospheric River, topped with an unruly cloud of bright blue cotton candy. Oh, and a card imploring me (and anyone else who found the door) to keep its location a secret, a promise I intend to keep.

Clearly, someone had big plans, but what did the organization have to say about it? “The first time talk of the door started coming around the front office and warehouse and whatnot was a couple days before Opening Day,” says Malcolm Rogel, vice president of fan experience for the Mariners. “Folks were talking about this new door somewhere in the building, but nobody had a good sense of what it was, so when Opening Day hit, we were as surprised as the fans were; nobody knew who approved the door or even who installed it.”

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Now, I know it seems pretty implausible that something as significant as a new concession stand, however obscure, could just “appear” out of nowhere. Yet Rogel insists that if someone was planning this, he and his team were not looped in. “This is a first for me,” he says. “We had heard rumors about it, some people had a little bit of information, and a guy in the maintenance shop was talking about it very specifically, but by the time of first pitch, all we knew was that there was a secret door in a hidden part of the ballpark. Then we started seeing fans with these outlandish drinks, but no one would tell us more, even as they were posting to social media.”

The door has (at time of publication) made two more reappearances since that fateful night, each time with a different drink: the Lou Pineapple, seemingly an homage to former manager Lou Piniella and served in an actual pineapple, and the Mary Meal, a Bloody Mary garnished with bacon, a slider, and more.

Rogel and his team remain fascinated by the mystery — apparently folks have been using their lunch breaks to hunt for it — and they’re not exactly trying to shut it down. Even though he has yet to succeed in his search, Rogel did have some tips: “My best advice is to let fate take control as you work yourself around T-Mobile Park,” he says. “If the door pops up, take that chance and give it a knock and see what happens. Everything I’ve seen so far is pretty fantastic.”

The fact that the few fans who have found the door (myself included) have sworn to secrecy about its exact location has only served to frustrate the front office further, but I think that I can shine at least a bit of light about how this came to be.

It’s clear that someone highly placed within the team had to approve this, but the more I pondered, the more the signs pointed to one possible culprit. Who else could get people throughout the organization on board? Who else has access to every corner of the ballpark, at all hours of the day or night? Who else delights in surprising and wowing guests, yet can be counted on to not say a word to anyone… that’s right, the animating force behind T-Mobile Park’s secret door has to be: the Mariner Moose.