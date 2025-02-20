You may have heard of Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, or recognize its attractive label. You might even have a bottle of it on your home bar thanks to a certain popular orange-pink drink. But how much do you know about the sweet-bitter Italian liqueur? And, more importantly, what cocktails can you make with it?

Founded in 1897, Nonino actually got its start making grappa. Liqueur production started in 1933 when Nonino’s third-generation master distiller, Antonio, crafted Amaro Carnia, a precursor for Quintessentia made by infusing the brand’s grappa with bitter herbs and other botanicals. Come 1984, the Nonino family had created an entirely new category of grape spirit with the introduction of UÈ l’Acquavite d’Uva, a distillate produced from whole grapes.

Eight years later, fifth-generation master distillers Antonella, Cristina, and Elisabetta Nonino replaced grappa with UÈ l’Acquavite d’Uva to craft the family’s amaro, and Amaro Nonino Quintessentia was born. While most notable for its inclusion in the Paper Plane — one of the drinks credited with bringing American attention to the amaro category — there are a number of cocktails made with Nonino that are equally worth checking out.

Read on to discover five of the best cocktails to make with Amaro Nonino Quintessentia.

The Paper Plane

Created by bartender Sam Ross in 2008, the Paper Plane gets its name from M.I.A.’s hit song “Paper Planes,” which was released that same year. According to Ross, the chart-topper was playing when he thought up the recipe for the bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, and lemon juice drink. Now a staple on bar menus worldwide, the Paper Plane perfectly skirts the line between sweet and bitter, offering notes of candied orange, nutty bourbon, and herbal botanicals.

The Inside Baseball

An unexpected mix of Scotch, mezcal, Amaro Nonino, and Centerba — a 140-proof, bitter Italian liqueur — the Inside Baseball was originally created to serve to other bartenders, hence its if-you-know-you-know name. Thought up by the team at Portland, Ore.’s Tope, the spirit-forward cocktail is a bitter bomb, with pops of smoke and malty funk. The cocktail gets a much-needed hit of sweetness via rich honey syrup that brings a lush floral note to the base spirits and perfectly complements the herbs used to craft Quintessentia.

The Bahia 1836

The Bahia 1836 is a labor of love, but it’s worth every second of effort. Created by bartender Ryan Smith at The Roosevelt Room in Austin, the cocktail pays homage to La Bahia, a historic pecan tree that’s been growing in Texas since the state declared independence from Mexico in 1836. It begins with a base of bourbon, toasted pecan orgeat, sherry, and Amaro Nonino before sesame oil, vanilla tincture, and Himalayan salt tincture are added to the shaker. The unusual combination provides an equal parts savory and sweet drinking experience that’s made almost dessert-like thanks to a dash of heavy cream and one whole egg. While undeniably eggnog-adjacent, the cocktail’s mix of flavors makes it ideal for enjoying all winter long.

The Sfizio Spritz

If you love Aperol but want something a little more complex than the standard Spritz, the Sfizio Spritz is a perfect place to start. The beloved, vibrant orange liqueur gets a boozy boost from the addition of Amaro Nonino, which balances the former’s sweetness with bitter rhubarb, gentian root, and quinine. Topped with the Italian pilsner Fort Point Sfizio in place of Prosecco and club soda, the Spritz is crisp and citrusy.

The Rum Running Gentleman

Developed by Ismael Ponce for the holiday menu at NYC’s The Up & Up, the Rum Running Gentleman was inspired by the Caribbean Old Fashioned. With two rums, El Dorado 12 Years and Smith & Cross, sherry and Amaro Nonino, it offers notes of hazelnut, candied citrus, and baking spices, the latter complemented by the addition of four muddled cloves. Fig preserves add a dash of sweetness and up the drink’s seasonality while Angostura provides some necessary balance. Things wouldn’t be complete, however, without atomized Ardbeg — one of the peatiest Scotches in the world — which brings a seductive smokiness to the cozy cocktail.

*Image retrieved from Amaro Nonino