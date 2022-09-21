Let’s get one thing out of the way right from the start: This is a dry Riesling. And if you’re one of those people who think of Riesling as only a sweet (or sweeter) wine, this one from a top producer in France’s Alsace region will instantly correct that impression. (That said, some sweet Rieslings, whether from Alsace, Germany, or elsewhere, are among the world’s most celebrated white wines — but that’s another story.)

For now, we focus on Trimbach’s outstanding and widely available 2019 dry Riesling, which is simply labeled “Riesling” on the bottle.

This is a lovely, versatile white wine that will pair well with so many foods, from roast chicken to broiled flounder to sushi and spicy Thai and Chinese dishes — in other words, a good bottle to have on hand as a go-to white. It’s excellent on its own as well.

Trimbach prides itself on creating wines that are “fruity, elegant, and balanced,” which pretty much sums up its 2019 Riesling. Ripe stone fruit tastes, mainly white peach and apricot, are joined by a lime note on the long finish. There’s a subtle wet stone minerality typical of Riesling, along with herbal hints, all supported by refreshing acidity. Oak is not part of the equation — it’s aged in stainless-steel vats and old (neutral) casks.

The wine, which you’ll find for around $20, is a reminder of the quality and value of Alsace, a relatively small region bordering Germany that produces some magnificent wines — mainly whites but also some really good Pinot Noirs. In Trimbach’s case, that’s not surprising when you consider that the family has been in the wine business for almost four centuries.

If you’ve had any hesitation about Riesling, this one will change your thinking.