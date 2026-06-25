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Muscadet is the quintessential seafood washdown wine. Crisply acidic and often briny, it seems made for oysters, its most famous pairing. It comes from the far western Loire Valley not far from the Atlantic Ocean and, not surprisingly, the area’s many oyster beds.

Muscadet is the name of the region and the wine, and the grape is the Melon de Bourgogne, which was rooted, as the name suggests, in Burgundy before it was transplanted in the Loire in the 16th century. The best wines are from the Muscadet Sèvre et Maine appellation named for the two rivers that cross it near the city of Nantes. Many are labeled “sur lie,” indicating the lees aging that gives them a touch of creaminess and greater complexity.

They are clean, simple, relatively inexpensive wines, (though sometimes rather pedestrian in the big-production examples). But that’s not the whole story of Muscadet.

It turns out there are now 10 “cru” subzones of Muscadet Sèvre et Maine, called Crus Communaux. They reflect subtly different terroirs — most with sand and clay and subsoils of granite and gneiss — that come from some of the choicest vineyards and have more exacting standards of production. This includes longer lees aging (at least 17 months is required), reliance on native yeasts, and often organic or biodynamic farming. The wines are considered capable of aging for some years.

Together, the vines are cultivated on about 500 acres in the crus, the first of which were designated just 15 years ago. The original three, and perhaps the best known, are Clisson, Gorges, and Le Pallet, which formalized a higher level of Muscadet production and set the stage for seven more crus that would be approved.

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Though tiny now, the volume of wine produced within the crus is likely to expand. And while they call to mind the 10 Beaujolais crus such as Morgon, Brouilly, and so on, it’s likely to be some years before the Muscadet crus become as familiar as their Beaujolais counterparts.

If you’ve only had basic Muscadets (which can be delightful and refreshing), these wines will give you an entirely new perspective. They’ve been compared with cru Chablis, and after tasting them, it’s not hard to see why. On the labels, almost all the wines have Muscadet Sèvre et Maine plus the names of the crus. Because there still aren’t many of them available in this country, I’ve also included a couple of notable younger artisanal wines from Muscadet Sèvre et Maine.

Here are eight of the best cru and small-production wines from Muscadet Sèvre et Maine:

Domaine Gadais Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Monnières-Saint-Fiacre ‘Plantation 1947’ 2020

From the Monnières-Saint-Fiacre cru, this stunning wine came from grapes grown in a two-and-a-half-acre plot in gneiss soils. The grapes were fermented with native yeasts and the wine was aged on the lees for 26 months. Still very fresh with good acidity that balances the roundness from the lees, it offers notes of ripe pear, pineapple, green apple, and orange accented by hints of herbs and minerals. It’s also a superb value.

Price: $26

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Domaine de la Pépière Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Clisson 2023

From one of the most famous Muscadet producers, this wine from the Clisson cru is a bit austere at this point but will come into its own with a year or two more of bottle age. All the elements are there: stone fruit and grapefruit notes, hints of sea salt, honey, Mediterranean herbs, a flinty minerality, and a touch of cream. The vines grow in granitic subsoil covered by gravel, sand, or clay and the winery uses organic and biodynamic practices.

Price: $28

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Domaine Brégeon Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Gorges ‘Les Vigneaux’ 2020

From the Gorges cru of Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine, this superb wine bursts with stone fruit — white peach, apricot, nectarine — with touches of lemon-lime, a hint of cream, and a mineral touch. The vines grow organically in igneous rock known as gabbro. Round and elegant, its vibrant acidity keeps it highly refreshing at the same time. Everything is in balance in this wine, which will continue to age for some years.

Price: $38

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Domaine Bretaudeau Muscadet Gabbro ‘Clos des Bouquinardières’ 2023

This gorgeous wine is from a single vineyard growing on gabbro igneous rock, clay, and quartz in the Gorges cru. The domaine farms organically and biodynamically, and when you first breathe in the wine, you get stone fruit and citrus notes but also the smell of a basket of just harvested oysters or clams. On the palate, tangy acidity runs through apricot and Meyer lemon flavors. The long finish is round and flinty.

Price: $48

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Maison Chéreau Carré Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Comte Leloup du Château de Chasseloir 2019

This outstanding Muscadet is from 100-year-old vines (you heard right) grown in schist soils in Chéreau Carré’s Château de Chasseloir vineyard, which sits between the Monnières-Saint-Fiacre and Château-Thébaud crus. With its rich mouthfeel and an endless finish, notes of white peach, lemon-lime, and strawberry tops are wrapped in a creamy layer that’s balanced by just the right level of acidity. A wine that should be compared with high-end white Burgundies, but at a far lower price.

Price: $45

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Maison Chéreau Carré Le Clos du Château L’Oiselinière La Haye Fouassière 2015

From the La Haye Fouassière cru, this is another stellar Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine from Chéreau Carré. It shows outstanding balance between its fruit, acid, and roundness (it was aged on the lees for a whopping 31 months). It’s still fresh and focused after more than a decade, with a nervy minerality that infuses its green apple, citrus, and herbal notes.

Price: $40

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Les Frères Paquereau Muscadet Sèvre et Maine ‘Le Gang des Nantais’ 2025

From a blend of grapes grown organically in various terroirs on the Paquereau estate, this wine received eight months of lees aging. Fresh and young with good complexity, it shows aromas and flavors of white peach and green apple, a tangy citrus touch, and a tropical fruit note as it opens up. An herbal hint is in the background and a subtle Creamsicle layer — orange and vanilla — carries through on the finish.

Price: $26

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Château de la Ragotière Muscadet Sèvre et Maine ‘Les Vieilles Vignes’ 2024

This is an excellent basic Muscadet from a venerable estate, and it’s also a notable under-$20 value. Stone fruit notes are accented by hints of strawberry, herbs, and cream. A saline touch lingers on the long finish. The grapes come from 50-year-old vines and the wine was aged on the lees for eight months.

Price: $18

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Next up: red wines from Texas.