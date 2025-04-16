Carménère may be an acquired taste for some, but the often overlooked grape is worth getting to know.

Originally a blending variety from Bordeaux, where it is almost non-existent today, the late-ripening Carménère has emerged as the signature red variety of Chile, where it can take advantage of the long growing season with very warm days and very cool nights.

Carménère can have what I call a “stemmy” quality, not unlike Cabernet Franc from the Loire Valley. The quality of the grapes, the winemaking, and aging dictate the extent to which this quality defines the wine: Young, big-production Carménère tends to have more of it, while wines from smaller producers, better vineyard sites, and with longer aging have less of it.

As an accent, it’s part of what makes the wine complex and interesting, along with vivid fruit and smoky and savory notes. If you enjoy Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, Carménère should be on your radar.

The grape is grown mainly in the Colchagua, Maipo, and Rapel Valleys in a variety of soils and benefits from the cooling influences of the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Andes Mountains to the east, and rivers that traverse the long, narrow country.

The wines typically show red and dark berry flavors along with herb and green pepper accents and a bit of spice that suggests ground white pepper. Carménère is somewhat softer than Cabernet Sauvignon but more structured and a bit more tannic than many Merlots, all of which is to say that it’s an intriguing alternative to its better-known Bordeaux cousins.

And here is the icing on the cake with these wines: They are among the best values in the wine world, offering incredible complexity for the price. Many of them surprised me with their under-$20 price tags. A few of the wines below are quite a bit more expensive, but show added complexity and depth and should be compared with some of the best wines from Bordeaux and California. Chile offers outstanding examples on both ends of the price spectrum.

Here are 10 of the best Carménères from Chile.

Viña Maquis Carménère ‘Revela’ 2022

The Hurtado family has owned its vineyard in the Colchagua Valley surrounded by two rivers since 1916, and its ‘Revela’ Carménère shows a young Bordeaux-like freshness that speaks to the cooling influence of the waterways. Aromas and flavors of red fruits are accented by hints of pencil shavings and clove and a touch of salinity. A subtle vanilla note from 12 months of aging in French oak barrels emerges on the finish, and ample acidity keeps the wine balanced and fresh. The Carménère is blended with 8 percent Cabernet Sauvignon and 2 percent Petit Verdot.

Price: $23

De Martino ‘Legado’ Carménère Reserva 2022

This Carménère from the Isla de Maipo subregion of the Maipo Valley is a stunning value with red and dark berry fruit, subtle herbs, and hints of graphite and powdered cinnamon. There’s a slight char, which I found more interesting than off-putting. De Martino is a pioneer of Carménère.

Price: $15

Tres Palacios ‘Family Vintage’ Carménère 2020

From the Cholqui Valley appellation of Maipo, this wine is another remarkable value that shows concentrated raspberry and cherry flavors and a hint of orange. The winery’s Gran

Reserva Carménère, at around the same price or even less, is also worth seeking out.

Price: $13

De Martino ‘Ungrafted’ Carménère 2022

Another superb wine from De Martino, this bottle shows broad complexity, starting with aromas of roasted Shishito pepper, cardamom and other herbs, and dark berry fruit. Cocoa and a touch of orange rind emerge on the palate. Fine tannins and good acidity hold everything in balance. As the label says, the grapes are from old ungrafted vines growing in gravel soils.

Price: $16

Clos de Luz ‘Massal 1945’ Carménère 2020

Refined and elegant, this well-balanced wine is marked by raspberry and blueberry flavors, with touches of herbs and espresso and a hint of orange. The name refers to the planting of the original Carménère grapes in 1945 (the winery says they’re the oldest in Chile), and the fact that new vines are planted using cuttings from the best existing vines, an ancient process known as massal selection.

Price: $18

Montes ‘Wings’ Carménère 2020

From the Apalta denomination in the Colchagua Valley, this exceptional wine is a blend of 85 percent Carménère and 15 percent Cabernet Franc. There’s an intriguing braised meat aroma along with the dark fruit, mainly blackberry, which extends to the palate. Hints of coffee bean and vanilla round things out. Ripe tannins make it accessible now, but the wine will continue to evolve for some years. A great alternative to California Cabernets.

Price: $67

TerraNoble Carménère ‘CA 2 Costa’ 2021

Concentrated dark fruit and medium tannins are the hallmark of this Colchagua Carménère, which shows plum and blueberry flavors and a touch of black pepper. The wine is well structured and elegant.

Price: $32

VIK La Piu Belle Red 2021

This wine from the small Millahue Valley in Colchagua is a blend of 76 percent Carménère, 19 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, and 5 percent Cab Franc. It will impress Bordeaux and Napa Cabernet lovers with its ripe dark fruit flavors, mainly cassis and blueberry, along with “garrigue” herbs, powdered cocoa chalkiness, and a touch of unsweetened chocolate. An intense wine with almost no leafiness, it’s one to make a statement.

Price: $86

Miguel Torres ‘Cordillera de los Andes’ Carménère 2021

From the Peumo zone in the Cachapoal Valley, this stellar, under-$20 Carménère shows concentrated blackberry and cassis flavors with a hint of bell pepper and dusty tannins. This wine was produced by the large Miguel Torres winery, which arrived in Chile from Spain in 1970 and now grows all of its grapes in Chile organically.

Price: $19

Lapostolle ‘Grand Selection’ Carménère 2023

Another exquisite under-$20 value, the just-released 2023 delivers a blackberry core along with herbs, baking spices, coffee, and dark chocolate notes. (The 2022 and 2021 are still being sold in stores.)

Price: $18

