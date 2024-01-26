The Cocktail College Podcast: The Tuxedo

“Cocktail College” is brought to you today by Tanqueray. I don’t know about you, listener, but I’m one of those people who needs a mobile app to track my budget. And I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I actually have a line item on mine marked “Tanqueray.” It’s true! Because I’m a gin Martini drinker, and Tanqueray is my Martini gin. I’m not ashamed to admit it — I have a Tanqueray monthly budget. But it’s not just for Martinis. No, I turn to Tanqueray for any of the gin classics because it always delivers on that classic London dry profile. You know, Tanqueray is not like a good friend. It’s like a best friend, a dependable stalwart that always delivers. Now, if you’re looking for cocktail inspiration, well, you know you’ve come to the right place. But if you’re looking for something tailored specifically for Tanqueray, you should head over to www.tanqueray.com now because you know what, listener? When it comes to gin cocktails, you deserve the best.

The word “tuxedo” is derived from the Lenape tribe’s Munsee term for “crooked water” or “crooked river.” How that transformed into the name of a dapper set of threads is far from clear, much like the murky origins of the Tuxedo cocktail.

Some say it was born behind the bar at NYC’s Waldorf-Astoria, but there’s another camp that claims it was conceived in the U.K. Pre-Prohibition classic cocktails are prone to debated specs and recipe disputes, and the Tuxedo is no exception — so much so that it’s even earned itself an official, numbered variation: the Tuxedo No. 2.

Ultimately, the Tuxedo is a classic Martini peppered with absinthe, Maraschino liqueur, and Angostura bitters. But of course, the recipe doesn’t end there. Shaken or stirred? London Dry gin or Old Tom? To add sherry, or to not add sherry? The number of tweaks and riffs can be head-spinning.

Luckily for us, we’re joined today by the wonderful tutor (and bartender!) Kat Foster. Foster’s an Eleven Madison Park alum and bar manager at Brooklyn’s Margot. She’s here to walk us through the ins and outs of the Tuxedo and everything sherry — from the solera system to flor. Shed those coattails and suit up. It’s time for another installment of “Cocktail College.” Tune in for more.

Kat Foster’s Tuxedo Recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces Old Tom gin, such as Hayman’s or Ransom

1 ½ ounces manzanilla sherry, such as Lustau or Valdespino

2 dashes orange bitters

2 dashes absinthe

Splash (⅛ ounce) Maraschino liqueur

Garnish: lemon twist

Directions