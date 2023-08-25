Garnishes: Form or function? Snack or decoration? Foundational element of a drink’s creation or afterthought?

The 1806 “Oxford Dictionary” definition of a cocktail is “a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water, and bitters,” but what about the garnish? If bitters are a cocktail’s seasoning, garnishes are the icing. As today’s guest explains, not every drink needs a garnish, but many look naked without one. Not only do garnishes help us identify cocktails, but they can impart flavor, transform a drink’s look from drab to dazzling, and even give the guest something to snack on once they’ve finished their beverage. It’s not all cherries, olives, and twists, after all. We’re about to find out that the world of creative garnishes knows no bounds.

From cucumber horse’s necks to rhubarb ribbons, there are countless ways to experiment with different foods and turn them into a cocktail’s companion. It’s a matter of fun, flavor, artistic integrity, and — most importantly — sustainability. Bars produce a lot of waste, especially when it comes to fruits and veggies. Thankfully, upping your garnish game unlocks a world of possibilities for getting the most out of your produce. There’s jarring, pickling, curing, making shrubs and vermouths — the list goes on.

To teach us about all of this and more, today on the “Cocktail College” podcast, host Tim McKirdy is joined by New York-based Leo Robitschek, a James Beard Award-winning author and beverage director, and partner at Sydell Group. Tune in for more.

