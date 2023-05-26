It’s the best time of the year — that’s right, Bar Convent Brooklyn is back from June 13 to 14 at Industry City. If you’re in the drinks industry, this is a great chance to network with peers, learn about new trends and techniques, and listen in on panels led by industry experts. Get your tickets at barconventbrooklyn.com. We’ll see you there.

Punches have been around for hundreds of years. From their roots in the Polynesian islands to modern fraternity party “jungle juice” concoctions, they’ve remained the universal go-to vessels for communal drinking.

There’s an old, reliable, sing-song recipe for building a punch: One of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, four of weak, and a touch of spice to make it nice. However, today’s punch leaves out the “weak,” resulting in a punch that definitely packs a punch. The drink in question? The Pisco Punch.

As a testament to its booziness, when Duncan Nichol first made the Pisco Punch famous at San Francisco’s Bank Exchange bar, he enforced a strict three-drink limit on the cocktail — a rule that only added to its allure. Though Nichols took his signature recipe to the grave, bartenders have since reinvented the Pisco Punch, and we’d like to think they’re all doing it justice.

Here to walk us through the first punch we’ve ever covered on the “Cocktail College” podcast is Jay Pouliot, bar manager of Daytona Beach’s Mama Foo Foo. Tune in for more.

Listen Online

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Jay Pouliot’s Pisco Punch Recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces Acholado Pisco (or aromatic like Italia or Torentelle)

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce pineapple gum

½ ounce Dubonnet or Lillet Rouge

Garnish: candied pineapple wedge

Directions