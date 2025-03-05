Red blends have been around since wine began. This catch-all term applies to red wines made with two or more grape varieties blended together, which often helps create a balanced, complex wine. In Europe, the specific components of each blend are often dictated by appellation systems, so each region has its own traditional style: Bordeaux blends typically feature some combination of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Cabernet Franc, whereas blends from the Southern Rhône showcase Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre (commonly referred to as a GSM blend).

In countries outside Europe, there aren’t strict rules dictating which grapes should go in which wines. In the U.S., the red blend category is a testament to our pioneering spirit and boundless creativity. It allows winemakers to take risks with blending grapes and, when successful, create something never seen before. There are examples of this in the list we compiled below, in unexpected combinations like Zinfandel and Pinot Noir from Sonoma or Lemberger and Saperavi from the Finger Lakes.

As the category evolves and matures, we’re seeing a new generation of innovative winemakers experimenting with red blends in South Africa, Australia, and even Peru. Here are 26 of the best red blends to try in 2025.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best red blends to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the red blends roundup, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based upon the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of 26 best red blends to buy right now. Each wine was assessed on quality, price, and availability to compile the final list.

Best Value Red Blend

Le Chant Rouge 2020

Keep an eye out for South Africa when shopping for red blends. Outside of the U.S. this wine region is really coming through with expressive, balanced blends. They are often a great introduction to the style, delivering soft, approachable wines with ample fruit and structure, often in the weekday wine price range.

Le Chant keeps it simple. It makes one red and one white, showing off the Stellenbosch style with a touch of French flair. This delicious kitchen-sink blend that features Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Cabernet Franc with smaller inclusions of Shiraz, Sangiovese, Malbec, and Petit Verdot has a lively nose with savory green bell pepper and black pepper notes running through the dense fruit. The palate offers brambly berry notes and more herbaceous tones with a well-balanced mouthfeel.

Average Price: $22

Rating: 93

Best Splurge Red Blend

Duckhorn Vineyards The Discussion Napa Valley Red Wine 2021

The red blend category is a true American invention. And although there are great examples across the wine-growing world that qualify as a red blend, it’s here in the U.S. where we see the best of the best. And one of those is absolutely The Discussion by Duckhorn. It sets a standard for the quality that can be achieved in a red blend.

Today, Duckhorn is a household name in the world of American wine. It was a pioneer in Napa Valley Merlot, so it only makes sense that Duckhorn’s red blend is just as deep and opulent as its other offerings. The majority of this wine is Cabernet Sauvignon, with some Merlot and a touch of Malbec. It has deep red and blue fruit on the nose along with well-integrated oak that’s part of the fabric of the wine. The palate has boundless depth. It’s powerful while at the same time calm and focused with great acidity and a lingering finish.

Average Price: $220

Rating: 94

Best Red Blends Under $25

Damiani Wine Cellars Sole e Terra 2021

Damiani has been doing the work in the Finger Lakes, helping the New York region get on the map. Today, Katey Larwood is at the helm as head winemaker and this red blend shows the winery continues to define the wines of this cool- climate region. This unique blend of Pinot Noir, Lemberger, and Saperavi has notes of tea leaves and forest floor on the nose with wild berries and fresh bark. The mouthfeel is lean yet fleshy with good depth, matching the very prominent acidity.

Average Price: $24

Rating: 90

Best Red Blends Under $50

Newfound Wines Gravels Red Wine 2022

Matt and Audra Naumann started Newfound Wines with a 40-acre ranch, vineyard, and winery in California’s Sierra Foothills in 2016. The pair work closely with the land, and this wine shows that sustainable focus. A blend of Grenache, Carignan, and Mourvèdre, this wine pops on the nose with punchy notes of raspberries and cherries along with savory hints of tree bark and cracked peppercorns. The mouthfeel is pleasant with fleshy fruit and great acidity.

Average Price: $30

Rating: 93

Bumgarner Winery Elle 2020

The vineyards in California’s El Dorado AVA sit at elevations upwards of 3,500 feet above sea level in the foothill belt of the Sierra Nevada mountains. This GSM blend from Bumgarner shows this area’s climate and soils so well. This wine is all bright red fruit with berries, rhubarb, and a hint of earth on the nose. The mouthfeel is bright and fleshy with a slight tannic edge. So damn delicious.

Average Price: $40

Rating: 94

Copain Estate Red Wine 2022

Anything goes in the red blend category and Copain said “challenge accepted.” In an opposite-end-of-the-spectrum move, Copain blended two lighter-bodied reds: Trousseau Noir and Poulsard. While these grapes are known for producing punchy, bright reds in France’s Jura region, this wine shows they can thrive in Sonoma’s Russian River Valley. It shines with notes of wild berries, black tea, and a wisp of pepper on the nose. The palate is high-toned but well balanced, with a good core of juicy fruit.

Average Price: $42

Rating: 92

Ridge Vineyards Frediani Ranch 2022

Ridge was a leader in sustainable farming before it was cool. They were also a leader in the famous Judgement of Paris in 1976. So drinking a bottle of Ridge Cellars is drinking American wine history. Ridge is renowned for its red blends, but this unique bottling is a little more out-of-the-box than the well-known classics. Coming from the Frediani Ranch vineyard, this wine is composed of Valdiguié, Petite Sirah, and Charbono. Another very American wine that smells and tastes like Thanksgiving. The nose has cranberries with a hint of spiced meat and herbs. The palate offers more red fruit and spice notes with the added verve of prominent tannins and acidity.

Average Price: $42

Rating: 90

Boschendal Black Angus 2021

With 300 years of winemaking experience working with regenerative farming practices, as well as running a bakery, a butchery, and deli on its estate, Boschendal is a powerhouse of progressive, sustainable living in Stellenbosch. This is a big blend — made with Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc — but it lands with a soft touch. It has a beautiful punchy nose with slight hints of pepper and a good dose of balanced oak. The mouthfeel is deliciously fleshy with great acidity and all-around balance.

Average Price: $45

Rating: 93

Viñas Queirolo Intipalka No. 1 Gran Reserva 2019

Intipalka stands for “Valley of the Sun” in Quechua, Peru’s native language, and refers to the name the Incas used for the Ica Valley where the vines for this delicious wine are grown. This is the first wine from Peru that has crossed our tasting room table and we couldn’t be more excited. Made with Malbec, Tannat, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Petit Verdot, it’s an earthy, lean wine with notes of pepper, balsamic, and bark on the nose. The mouthfeel is soft and balanced with a good grip and easy tannins. What a great wine.

Average Price: $45

Rating: 93

JMC Cellars Livermore Valley Vintners Collective Red Blend 2021

Livermore Valley is making some noise. It has been a wine growing region since the 1860s and is still going strong. This red blend is a testament to that energy. The blend is very California with Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot, and Malbec. The result is an expressive wine with peppery notes along with some subtle oak and wild berry fruit. The mouthfeel has a slight depth with good supportive acidity.

Average Price: $45

Rating: 91

Best Red Blends Under $100

J. Lohr Cuvée ST. E 2022

J. Lohr has been part of the American wine landscape for 50 years, with a family history going back even further in the Golden State. Jerry Lohr saw potential in the Central Coast in the ‘80s, when not many did and founded what would become one of the most well-known wine brands in the country. A blend made predominately with Cabernet Franc, the St. E is an American tribute to the region on the Right Bank of Bordeaux known as St. Émilion. It has a rich nose of leather and cured tobacco leaf with hints of pepper and dark fruit. The mouthfeel is rich and sinks into the palate with balance and soulful depth.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 93

Old Westminster Winery Anthem 2021

There’s something about this wine that sticks with you. The blend of Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot from Maryland is soft, savory, and constantly changing in the glass. It starts out a bit shy, but every minute or so it shows a new layer. The nose offers freshly ground coffee, brambly berries, and cracked black peppercorns. The mouthfeel is fleshy and lean matched by a deep fruit core. Savory notes carry to the palate with an added tannic edge.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 92

Château Malherbe Rouge 2022

Southeast of Marseilles along the southern coast of France is Bormes-Les-Mimosas, a coastline zone of the AOC Côtes de Provence and home of Château Malherbe, a polyculture farm that was converted to vines in the 1960s. Though U.S. consumers might be more familiar with rosé wines from this region, this bottle makes a great case for the reds. This is a classic blend of Syrah, Mourvèdre, and Grenache. It brings subtle notes of leather and cured tobacco along with brambly red and blue fruit and a hint of oak. The mouthfeel is excellent with soft, elegant fruit and quiet yet present tannins.

Average Price: $55

Rating: 93

Element Winery ‘The Element’ 2019

Red wine from the Finger Lakes often presents on the leaner side due to the region’s very cool climate. Although many winemakers attain it, it’s a challenge to get depth into wines. This wine is a great example of how this balance can be achieved. It offers blackberries, purple flowers, and earth with a touch of oak on the nose. The leanness on the palate is matched by a nice, comfy tannic grip around the edges and a solid core of fruit. A powerful red wine from a cool climate.

Average Price: $55

Rating: 92

Las Jaras Wines Enz Vineyard Red 2021

On its site, Las Jaras states its goal is to make delicious wine with tons of energy and balance. Yep, that checks out. This unusual blend of Mourvèdre, Cabernet Pfeffer, and Zinfandel is so well built with a great balance between wild berry fruit and subtle earthy, herbal tones. The palate has a refreshing quality to it with great acidity and medium fruit.

Average Price: $58

Rating: 93

Nalle Winery Zinot Noir 2022

The Nalle family is part of the fabric of Sonoma’s Dry Creek Valley. Founder Doug Nalle and his wife Lee both come from families that have been working with wine since the 1920s. Today, the family still runs the winery: Their son Andrew is the winemaker and his wife April is the viticulturist. This wine is named “Zinot Noir” as a playful nod to the unexpected blend: Zinfandel and Pinot Noir. To blend these grapes together is to have all sorts of confidence, and dammit, Nalle has it because this wine really works. It has a nose of tart wild berries and fall leaves with a slight hint of pepper. The palate is very balanced with a soft fruit that just matches the acidity. The mouthfeel has welcome viscosity to fill in the gaps. This is as American as it gets.

Average Price: $58

Rating: 92

Benziger Family Winery ‘Winemakers Claret’ 2021

The Benziger family has been a driving force of sustainable farming and winemaking in Sonoma for three generations (they became certified biodynamic in 2000). Calling Sonoma Mountain their home, they practice biodynamic and organic farming, and there aren’t many wines in the red blend category that are 100 percent biodynamic. This blend of Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon has tart wild berries on the nose with a hint of pepper and earth. The mouthfeel is balanced with soft, medium fruit and good supportive acidity.

Average Price: $58

Rating: 92

Kiona Vineyards Estate Bottled Red Mountain Reserve 2022

Kiona was the first to plant vines on Red Mountain in Washington State. The winery’s legacy can be seen and tasted through its extensive yet focused and quality-driven lineup of wines produced by winemaker Tyler Williams and his team. This earthy red blend has notes of wild berries just off the branch, with the slightest hint of sage and a whisper of eucalyptus on the wonderfully aromatic nose. The mouthfeel is just right with a medium depth and almost perfect balance between fruit and acidity. The weight is elegant and the finish is long.

Average Price: $65

Rating: 94

The Walls Vineyards Mahana 2022

Owner Mike Martin had a life-changing moment in the early aughts that led him to a road trip that ran through Washington’s Walla Walla Valley. He fell in love with the wine and the place, and kept coming back until at one point, he never left. This GSM blend is absolutely delicious and one of the most balanced we’ve tasted in recent memory, truly showing off the three varieties involved. The nose has beautiful bright berry fruit with subtle hints of pepper and a whisper of oak. It has a joyous mouthfeel with bright, lively fruit and active acidity. The balance in this wine is everywhere.

Average Price: $65

Rating: 94

Clos Apalta Le Petit Clos 2021

There’s a lot of Chilean wine on the market, but few have achieved this kind of elegance, focus, and powerful balance. This blend of Carménère, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc has layers of cracked peppercorn, brambles, and the slightest hint of oak on the nose. The palate has wonderful structure with prominent yet well-integrated tannins and medium weight.

Average Price: $65

Rating: 92

Macari Vineyards Bergen Road 2021

Macari is a leader in sustainable viticulture and winemaking on Long Island. The winery’s love of the land comes through in its wine. This wonderful Bordeaux-style red blend has a deep and earthy nose with brambles and balsamic. The palate is very balanced with good medium fruit and moderate acidity. The tannin structure, fruit, and acidity live in harmony in the glass.

Average Price: $75

Rating: 91

Pambrun Chrysologue 2021

This blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Petit Verdot from the Walla Walla Valley has a woodsy nose with wild berries, bark, and a slight hint of wood from aging in 30 percent new French oak for 22 months. The wine delivers all the power of a big red on the palate, but with a nice lift.

Average Price: $80

Rating: 92

Merriam Vineyards Miktos 2021

Peter and Diana Merriam fell in love with Sonoma 24 years ago and decided to take the plunge and fix up an aging property and bring it back to life. They also love the French winemaking style and aim to achieve this in the Russian River Valley. This is their red blend, which brings a touch of French elegance to the category. The nose is all dark ripe berry fruit with a whiff of fresh earth. It has a seamless palate, as tannin and fruit harmonize with acidity.

Average Price: $84

Rating: 93

Mvemve Raats MR de Compostella 2022

This very focused Bordeaux-style red blend comes from Stellenbosch, the winemaking capital of South Africa. The Raats Family winery began with the goal of perfecting Cabernet Franc and Chenin Blanc, but it has since branched out. This wine shows they are on a new mission and it’s working. It has bright fruit on the nose with hints of pepper and wet stone. The mouthfeel is so balanced and elegant with a powerful tannic edge.

Average Price: $95

Rating: 94

Best Red Blends Over $100

Vasse Felix Tom Cullity 2020

Vasse Felix is the founding winery of Australia’s esteemed Margaret River region. Founder Dr. Tom Cullity came back to Australia after falling in love with the wines in Europe. Among his first vines planted in 1967 were Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec, and this blend of the two is a tribute to him. The nose is focused with taught red fruit and a layer of cracked peppercorns swimming in your senses. The palate is balanced but ready to age with prominent tannins that are very present but don’t overwhelm. In a few years the tannins will calm down, but it’s drinking well now with some breathing room.

Average Price: $170

Rating: 93

Robert Mondavi Winery To Kalon The Reserve Red Blend 2021

The legacy of Robert Mondavi needs no introduction. The Mondavi family was one of the most influential wine families in the United States, helping bring Napa Valley and American wine back on the map after a decade of Prohibition. The Reserve is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, with a small amount of Petit Verdot and Malbec, and is as stoic as the legacy the Mondavis have built. Deep dark fruit notes flecked with subtle savory hints fill the nose. There’s also some balsamic, a touch of coffee, and anise. The mouthfeel is epically soft with endless depth.

Average Price: $225

Rating: 93

FAQs

What is a Red Blend?

A red blend can be made by combining two or more grape varieties to help make a balanced and complex wine. In Europe, each region has strict rules on which varieties are allowed in a blend, but in the U.S. and other countries outside Europe, winemakers have the freedom to blend any combination of grape varieties.

What Varieties Are Typically Used in a Red Blend?

It’s popular for red blends to emulate famous wine regions from Europe. For example, Bordeaux-style red blends made with some combination of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc are popular, and so are blends similar to what you might find in France’s Southern Rhône made with Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre, commonly called a GSM blend.

*Image retrieved from Take Production via stock.adobe.com