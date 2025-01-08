When it comes to Champagne, it doesn’t get much more elite than Krug. Synonymous with luxury and splendor, Krug is a prestigious Champagne that has savvy drinkers worldwide buying it for special occasions. The only downside for many consumers? The price.

Rather than producing a standard non-vintage offering or only declaring certain vintages, every batch of Krug is different, with each year’s wine made with a varying percentage of reserve wines. As such, each wine will taste slightly different from its predecessor, with the house focusing more on quality than producing in a consistent house style. That said, most Krug Champagnes are known for their complex character and a robust medley of nutty, bready, and citrusy notes. Creamy on the palate, the wine practically screams opulence, though a $250 price tag puts that opulence out of reach for many.

But luxury doesn’t have to be unaffordable. If you’re looking for a Champagne offering a similar drinking experience without the lofty price tag, we’ve rounded up some of the best options to try instead. From brioche-y bubbly from Krug’s home region to American sparklers made in the traditional method, here are eight affordable alternatives to Krug Champagne.

Champagne Leclerc Briant Réserve Brut NV

If rich brioche and subtle nuttiness are what attracts you to Krug, you’ll be thrilled with this bottling from Leclerc Briant. Made from a blend of 40 percent Pinot Noir, 40 percent Pinot Meunier, and 20 percent Chardonnay, each grape used to produce the label’s Réserve Brut NV is grown using organic farming techniques adopted by the winemaking team in the 1960s. With a small percentage of reserve wines blended in, Leclerc Briant Réserve Brut delivers aromas of lemon zest and orange blossom before a complex palate takes over accented by raspberries coated in powdered sugar, brioche, and almond.

Average Price: $65

Rating: 91

Barnaut ‘Grande Réserve’ Grand Cru Brut Champagne NV

Founded in Bouzy, France, by Edmond Barnaut in 1874, Barnaut was one of the first grower-producers in the Champagne region. To this day, the winery is family-owned and still produces exclusively grower Champagne. Grande Réserve, the brand’s flagship bottling, features two-thirds Pinot Noir and one-third Chardonnay and uses a reserve wine for blending that has been depleted and replenished since the winery was founded 150 years ago. Preserved lemons, camembert, and yellow apple greet the nose and transfer onto a rich, creamy palate with a lingering finish.

Average Price: $69

Rating: 93

Champagne Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut NV

As the signature offering from one of the largest Champagne houses, you’ll have no trouble tracking down a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut. Consisting of 50 percent Pinot Noir, 30 percent Pinot Meunier, and 20 percent Chardonnay sourced from 100 crus, every batch is made with at least 25 percent reserve wines before it is aged for 24 months on the lees. Aromas of stewed pear, orange blossoms, and white peaches fill the nose while the palate is dominated by notes of almond, stone fruit, citrus, and mint. Creamy in texture and offering an abundance of buttery toasted bread flavors, this bottle is sure to satisfy any Krug enthusiast — especially considering it’s a fraction of the cost.

Average price: $70

Rating: 91

Maison Jussiaume Brut Blanc de Blancs 2019

Champagne undeniably has some bottles that offer incredible bang for your buck, but it’s often necessary to venture outside the region to find the best deals. This Blanc de Blancs from southern Oregon is a phenomenal example. Despite being made exclusively from Chardonnay, this wine doesn’t lack any of the complexity you’ll find in blends. Thanks to six months spent aging on the lees, the nose has abundant lemon curd and brioche aromas that transfer onto a lush, grippy palate defined by honey and fruit.

Average price: $70

Rating: 94

Roederer Estate L’Ermitage Brut 2019

If you’re interested in exploring sparkling wines outside of Champagne but don’t want to leave French tradition behind, Roederer Estate L’Ermitage Brut is the perfect bottle to buy. Produced in California’s Anderson Valley by the Roederer family — the same makers of Cristal — this American sparkler is made using the Champagne method. Only produced in years yielding exceptional grapes, L’Ermitage delivers sliced pear, vanilla bean, and river-rock mineral aromas before an elegant palate takes over with notes of roasted pear and cream.

Average price: $80

Rating: 93

Pol Roger Brut Réserve Champagne NV

While Pol Roger is one of the larger houses in Champagne, several facets of its production set the producer apart from its contemporaries in the region. For one, the estate has remained in family control since it was founded in 1849, making it one of the only Champagne houses that’s still family-owned and operated today. Pol Roger also owns approximately 55 percent of the vineyards used to produce its luxurious bubbly — an outlier in an industry that heavily relies on sourced grapes. A blend of 75 percent new and 25 percent reserve wines, Brut Réserve is a blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay, offering punchy honeysuckle, tropical fruit, and pear aromas. The palate is similar, with notes of concentrated lemon curd, apricot, and vanilla bean with a rich, viscous texture.

Average price: $85

Rating: 92

Champagne Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve NV

This non-vintage sparkler from Charles Heidsieck delivers the same elegance, richness, and decadence of Champagnes that regularly sell for triple its list price. Pouring the same rich gold color as Krug, Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve opens with aromas of vanilla and Rainier cherries before a lush palate bursting with lemon curd and freshly baked brioche takes over. With expressive bubbles and a decadent crème brûlée finish, this bottle is a certifiable standout in the under-$100 category.

Average price: $90

Rating: 94

Champagne Palmer & Co. Grands Terroirs 2015

A blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier, Champagne Palmer & Co.’s Grands Terroirs bottling is only made in years yielding exceptional harvests. The most recent release, from the 2015 vintage, is full-bodied and rich, washing the palate with toasted brioche, olive oil cake, preserved lemon, and vanilla. With a succulent texture and vivacious, even bubbles, this stunning wine is certainly worth a few extra dollars — it’s still $100 less than a bottle of Krug.

Average price: $145

Rating: 93

*Image retrieved from Kirill via stock.adobe.com