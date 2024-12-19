While red wines and Champagne are typically popular picks for gifting, it’s important to remember that there are many worthwhile white wines out there that can bring the holiday spirit. And now that white wine is trending, it might finally be the time to pay it the attention it deserves.

This list showcases white wine’s versatility, with bottles ranging from bright, acid-driven Riesling to Pinot Gris with a touch of skin-contact, and even rich, complex Chenin Blancs from the Loire Valley. There’s even a California Chardonnay that seriously over-delivers for the price. So whether you’re looking to introduce a friend to something new or impress the wine connoisseur in your life, there’s a bottle on this list for everyone.

Here are the best white wines to gift this year.

Best Budget White: Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Best Splurge White: Clau de Nell Chenin Blanc 2021

Best White Wine For Beginners: Von Winning ‘Winnings’ Riesling 2023

Best White Wine for Geeks: Jolie-Laide Wines Pinot Gris Suisun Valley 2023

Best White Wine for Dinner Pairings: Stefano Zoli Verdicchio di Matelica 2023

Best White Wine to Impress: Domaine de Bellivière Coteaux du Loir Blanc ‘Vieilles Vignes Eparses’ 2020

Best Bang For Your Buck White: Failla Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2022

Best Budget White

Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Sauvignon Blanc is always a safe choice to give any white wine lover, especially bottles from the Loire Valley. Gaspard might not be from one of the esteemed appellations of Sancerre or Pouilly-Fumé, but it offers exactly what you look for from these regions and at a fraction of the price. It has notes of crisp green apple, freshly cut grass, and juicy grapefruit with a bright underlying acidity that shines through on the palate. At under $20, you can’t beat this wonderfully approachable bottle with a festive label.

Average price: $18

Rating: 91

Best Splurge White

Clau de Nell Chenin Blanc 2021

The esteemed Clau de Nell estate is situated in the Anjou region of the Loire Valley and has been biodynamically farmed since 2000. The property, which has a history going back a century, was purchased by renowned Burgundy-based producers Anne-Claude Leflaive and Christian Jacques in 2008. It was Leflaive who insisted that the estate plant Chenin Blanc, eager to use her Burgunian know-how on the grape. Aged for 12 months in used Burgundy casks, this is a deliciously rich expression of Chenin. It has a honeyed nose with flecks of ginger and spice. The palate brings ripe yellow apples and a waxy texture. A complex wine well worth the splurge.

Average price: $71

Rating: 94

Best White Wine for Beginners

Von Winning ‘Winnings’ Riesling 2023

This beautifully expressive Riesling is the perfect approachable wine to give a beginner — especially one who hasn’t realized the insane value that lies in German Riesling. This bottle from the historic von Winning winery in the Pfalz jumps out of the glass with aromas of white peaches, jasmine, and rose petals. The palate is welcoming with ripe apricot and mango notes, with underlying hints of green tea and minerals. This wine is bound to spark any burgeoning wine lover to further explore the treasures of German wine.

Average price: $20

Rating: 92

Best White Wine for Geeks

Jolie-Laide Wines Pinot Gris Suisun Valley 2023

There’s nothing more appealing to a wine geek than a unique wine from a sought-after small producer. This new Pinot Gris from Jolie-Laide — a boutique winery based in Sonoma County — is exactly that. It’s sourced from an organic site in the Suisun Valley, which lies southeast of Napa. The grapes are foot-stomped for a three-day whole cluster maceration, which adds phenolic complexity and a light pink hue to the final wine. The nose opens with aromas of white flowers, underripe strawberries, and fuzzy peaches and the palate brings notes of honeydew melon and herbs. Wine lovers can savor this complex wine over hours, but it’s still a quaffable and fun bottle to share with friends.

Average price: $32

Rating: 92

Best White Wine for Dinner Pairings

Stefano Zoli Verdicchio di Matelica 2023

When it comes to food pairings, it’s never a bad idea to turn to the wines of Italy. If you have a friend cooking up an ornate Feast of the Seven Fishes or a festive pasta dish, this Verdicchio is a wonderfully crisp, complex white to pair it with. Winemaker Stefano Zoli works with a small plot of old vines in the high-elevation area of the Apennine Mountains in Italy’s broader Marche region. The wine is almost Chablis-like in character; it’s light-bodied and acidic, but still has some serious energy and verve. The wine is full of jasmine, pear, fresh citrus, and herb notes, while a zippy, mineral backbone holds everything together.

Average price: $26

Rating: 96

Best White Wine to Impress

Domaine de Bellivière Coteaux du Loir Blanc ‘Vieilles Vignes Eparses’ 2020

While many look to red wines or Champagnes to impress during the holidays, you can always surprise a friend or family member with a stunningly complex white wine. This Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley’s small yet mighty Coteaux du Loir AOC packs a punch with powerful intensity of fruit and full texture. It has rich notes of baked apples and stone fruit with pops of cinnamon and anise. The palate is deep and concentrated, but with a searing acidity that lifts up the entire wine. It will turn heads and leave the recipient wondering how you found such a beautiful bottle.

Average price: $68

Rating: 95

Best Bang For Your Buck White

Failla Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2022

Some of the most expensive wines in the world are made with the Chardonnay grape, whether from Burgundy or beyond, so it’s always a great feeling to find a delicious bottle at a great value. This one from the cool-climate Sonoma Coast exhibits the ideal balance between bright acidity and richness. The nose offers notes of jasmine, green apples, citrus, and green herbs, while the palate offers a round, creamy note.

Average price: $34

Rating: 95