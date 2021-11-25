By now, we all know that tequila is not just for summer sipping. The spirit is enjoyed year-round in myriad cocktails — from Mules to Toddies and everything in between. In recent years, though, it’s become something of a hot commodity, with limited-edition and small-batch expressions garnering the attention of spirits enthusiasts.

Which is to say that tequila can make an excellent gift for any number of recipients on your list. While some bottles are pricey collector’s items, others are bottom-shelf gems ideal for dinner party hosts (or for keeping as a gift to yourself).

VinePair compiled a list of tequilas that would make delightful presents for everyone from newbies to aficionados. From bottles sure to impress the boss, to last-minute finds that won’t break the bank, these are the best tequilas to give this holiday season.

Best Budget Tequila

Olmeca Altos Plata ($21)

At just over $20, Olmeca Altos Plata has an impressively rich essence, including aromas of tropical fruit and baking spices. It’s balanced on the palate, with an inviting spice note that makes it an easy tequila to enjoy. This would be a great one to give to a friend who loves Margaritas.

Best Splurge Tequila

Gran Patrón Platinum ($203)

Without a lengthy aging process, this tequila can thank high-quality, hand-selected blue Weber agave for its smooth, rich texture similar to that of a Cristalino. It’s rested for just 30 days in oak prior to bottling, but it still maintains the velvety texture of spirits that have been aged for years. At over $200, it’s certainly a splurge, but it’s a bottle that any recipient would be thrilled to receive.

Best Tequila for Beginners

El Tesoro Blanco ($46)

A great starting point for those less familiar with the spirit, this blanco tequila is brimming with aromas of pineapple, green bell pepper, and sweet, rich agave. On the palate, tropical fruit flavors intertwine with briny and floral notes. It’s a bottle that’s sure to get any newbie on the tequila train.

Best Tequila for Agave Geeks

Tequila Ocho Plata ($46)

Beloved by aficionados, this aromatic expression delivers earthy, vegetal aromas and a floral bouquet on the nose. Its depth of flavor continues onto the palate with a spiced finish. For those who love their spirits neat, this is one to sip on its own.

Best Tequila for Cocktail Lovers

La Gran Señora Tequila Blanco ($48)

Bright and expressive, this tequila hits the palate with perfumed notes of black pepper and citrus. Its lively character makes this bottling a hit in tequila cocktails — from Margaritas to tequila Old Fashioneds — and one to give your favorite home bartender.

Best Tequila for the Boss

Don Julio 1942 ($165)

If your boss hasn’t already tried this tequila, they’ve probably heard of it. And trust us when we say this bottle lives up to its hype. Something of a tequila “unicorn,” 1942 is one of the most prized tequilas on the market — for good reason. Aged for at least two years, this bottle is spicy and vegetal, yet warm with vanilla-caramel notes.

Best Limited-Edition Tequila

Tears of Llorona ($230)

The newest unicorn in tequila, Tears of Llorona isn’t lacking in complexity. Aged for five years in Scotch, sherry, and brandy barrels, this extra añejo is bursting with notes of butterscotch and caramel. If you can get your hands on a bottle, it’s sure to be a gift to remember.