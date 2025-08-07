Among the myriad whiskey styles from around the world, Scotch is perhaps the most synonymous with prestige. American counterparts bourbon and rye are just as well known for cocktails as they are for collecting; Irish whiskey will never fully shake its association with shots, even as that category continues a historic rebound. But Scotch? It’s always been about the sipping.

Amid tariff turmoil and general inflation, prices for this esteemed spirit are quietly creeping up, which means it’s more vital than ever to arrive at the liquor store or bar well informed, and ensure your money is well spent. That’s not to paint an overly gloomy picture — Scotch remains one of the most diverse spirits on the planet, encompassing friendly Highland single malts, complex multi-distillery blends, peated Islay smoke bombs, and much, much more.

So if prestige sipping is on the agenda tonight, this weekend, or any time in the near future, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the 30 best Scotch whiskies for 2025.

The 30 Best Scotch Whiskies to Drink in 2025

The Best Scotch for Beginners

Glenfiddich 14 Year Old

It might seem like a risk to commit to more than $50 for a bottle if you’re a beginner or buying for one. On the other hand, how many drinking journeys have been cut unceremoniously short by indulging (perhaps too much) in a subpar introduction to a category? So throw some caution to the wind and take a shot on this 14-year-old expression from Glenfiddich, which has a ton of characteristics that will appeal to newcomers.

Having been aged in ex-bourbon casks for over a dozen years, then finished in charred new American oak casks, it displays rich, oaky sweetness, which will appeal to those arriving at Scotch by way of bourbon. Walking a fine tightrope, the 43-percent-ABV bottling strength ensures there’s no lack of flavor, but neither is it too hot for those not used to sipping spirits neat. Expressive, approachable, and reasonably priced, this is a great start to any Scotch journey — don’t be surprised if that turns out to be a long one.

Average price: $60

Rating: 91

The Best Blended Scotch

Compass Box Scotch Whisky Nectarosity Blended Scotch Whisky

Introduced in September 2024, Nectarosity combines Highland malts and Lowland grain whiskies from 11 different distilleries. The release was inspired by patisseries and baked goods, and draws on virgin American oak, first-fill ex-bourbon and Palo Cortado sherry casks to achieve its sweet, inviting profile.

Zesty citrus and stone fruit meet vanilla and honey in equal measures on the nose. With time in glass, and moving onto the palate, apricot preserve, bananas, caramel, and basically anything you’d want from a tasty morning treat come to the fore. It’s a decadent sipping experience — equally ready to kick off an evening or wind it down.

Average price: $65

Rating: 93

The Best Peated Scotch

Laphroaig Càirdeas 2025 Lore Cask Strength

Laphroaig’s 2025 Càirdeas release is a cask-strength version of the distillery’s Cask Lore offering, which it bills as its “richest and most complex expression.” That peated whisky is a blend of single malts that have aged from seven to 21 years in various casks, including ex-bourbon, European oak, oloroso sherry, and quarter casks. While the standard expression arrives at 48 percent ABV, this year’s Càirdeas comes in at 59.6 percent ABV. And simply put, it’s a stunning peated single malt.

The 20-plus extra proof points have elevated and intensified what is already a standout whisky. Yet, equally of note is the fact they never distract from the nosing or tasting experience. Where smoke is present throughout that experience, this isn’t a straight-up peat bomb, either. There’s an assortment of baked fruits and notes of citrus, vanilla, caramel, and seawater to get lost in. All things told, this will please card-carrying peat lovers, even if it isn’t the smokiest whisky on the shelf. And it might also change the minds of those who have previously steered clear of the style.

Average price: $110

Rating: 93

The Best Scotch to Seek Out and Splurge On

Artist Glenburgie 1995

At just over $700, this is surprisingly only the second most expensive bottle on this list, though that certainly still counts as a splurge. As for “seeking out,” that distinction is incredibly apt for this expression, given that only 186 bottles were released — each from a single cask and bottled at cask strength.

The Artist line was created in 2011 by La Maison du Whisky, with the goal of highlighting exceptional, noteworthy casks. The 13th release in the collection, it was distilled in 1995 at the then-Glenburgie distillery, and bottled at 58 percent ABV and 28 years old.

This whisky should be considered an enticing proposition for deep-pocketed aficionados and collectors alike. It opens with stunning fall tones — pungent orchard fruits, cinnamon, cloves, and baking spices. The palate comes across as extremely youthful, with lots of fresh stone fruit and vibrant ginger. There’s just a tingling of spice from the ABV, which you really don’t notice is as high as it is. Rich decadence defines a persisting finish, confirming its credentials as a truly special dram to seek out and splurge on.

Average price: $729

Rating: 96

The Best of the Rest

The Best Scotch Whiskies Under $50

Isle of Skye 8 Year Old

A blend of Island and Speyside malts, this peated expression delivers subtle smoke throughout. Fruity, malty, and sweet oak notes are equally present, and at 40 percent ABV it’s very approachable overall — especially from a price perspective.

Average price: $18

Rating: 86

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

A blend of Speyside single malts — originally Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, and Kininvie, though now believed to contain additional sources — Monkey Shoulder feels deliberately crafted with cocktails in mind. Delivering a silky, versatile, well-rounded profile, and widely available for less than $40, no wonder it’s overwhelmingly bartender approved.

Average price: $33

Rating: 87

The Best Scotch Whiskies Under $100

Tullibardine 12 Year Old Double Wood

A U.S.-exclusive release from Highland producer Tullibardine, this single malt is aged in ex-bourbon, then sherry casks. It opens with rich malty aromas followed by a sweet vanilla kiss. The palate leans warm and spiced and promises to appeal to the masses. You can’t ask for much more from a $50, 12-year-old single malt.

Average price: $50

Rating: 87

Highland Park 12 Year Single Malt

One of the best bargains in Scotch, this is a nuanced sipper that overdelivers on concentration and complexity of flavor. Honey, raisins, and malt aromas kick things off, with measured earthy smoke arriving soon after. A quick sip veers into dark chocolate and salted caramel territory, with more enticing peat following. This Scotch is well rounded and sippable but you’d be crazy not to sample it in a summer highball.

Average price: $60

Rating: 91

Smokehead Tequila Terminado

For something fun and unique that won’t break the bank, consider this non-age-stated, tequila-cask-finished Islay single malt. All the expected smoke arrives up front, but soon parts ways to reveal lively tropical and citrus fruit. Swap in for tequila and fix yourself this fruity Blood Orange Old Fashioned.

Average price: $60

Rating: 87

The Glenlivet 14 Year Cognac Cask Selection

All manner of sherry, port, and bourbon barrels are regularly employed across Scotch maturation, but sipping The Glenlivet 14 always serves a welcome reminder of the wonders Cognac casks can impart. This Speyside single malt is fruity, with some added raisin and nut complexity. The Cognac marriage truly shines on the palate, aided by gentle tannins and a very approachable 40 percent ABV.

Average price: $63

Rating: 89

Benriach The Twelve

Speyside’s Benriach offers peated and unpeated single malts. This release falls into the latter camp, with distillate aged separately in sherry, bourbon, and port casks for at least 12 years before being masterfully blended. Honey, dark berries, and a hint of orange peel immediately jump out on the nose. The same is true on the palate, where they’re joined by cherry, toasted nuts, some forest fruits, and a hint of vanilla.

Average price: $65

Rating: 91

Port Charlotte 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Though technically “heavily peated,” this Islay single malt offers none of the medicinal/iodine notes traditionally associated with the style and its island of origin. The smoke instead emerges as dry and earthy, with wafts of sweet BBQ. Those notes are quickly matched by fruity, floral, vanilla scents and flavors, with a generous helping of oak. Bottled at 50 percent ABV, this Scotch lingers on the finish, revealing more with each enjoyable sip.

Average price: $65

Rating: 92

Glenglassaugh Sandend Highland Single Malt

This non-age-statment Highland single malt is bottled at 50.5 percent ABV. It dances between rich sweetness (caramel, butterscotch) and vibrant tropical fruits, with a touch of briny salinity bringing balance. This Scotch has been a favorite at the VinePair HQ since we first sampled it in 2023, and it continues to impress year after year. It sips like it has a smile on its face — and it’ll certainly put one on yours.

Average price: $70

Rating: 95

Wolfburn Single Malt Scotch Whisky ‘Aurora’

Aged separately in ex-bourbon and oloroso sherry casks, which are later married, this single malt serves a delightful mix of earth, savory, and fruit notes. Its luscious texture coats the palate, where crème brûlée and canned peach flavors make a welcome appearance. A mix of booze-soaked golden raisins and freshly grated ginger round out each lively sip.

Average price: $73

Rating: 91

The Balvenie Single Barrel 12 Year Old

Single barrel expressions are far less common in Scotch than this side of the Atlantic, especially where legacy producers owned by larger conglomerates are concerned. That makes The Balvenie — and this release, which has been offered on and off since 2013 — a pretty notable outlier. Each numbered barrel yields a maximum of 300 bottles. And while batches will vary, the sample we tried was bright and energetic, with clean and defined notes of fruit and honey. Bottled at a precise 47.8 percent ABV, this should be a mainstay in your liquor cabinet or on your bar cart.

Average price: $80

Rating: 93

Ledaig 10 Year Old

Tobermory is the Hebridean Isle of Mull’s only whisky distillery. Along with an eponymous unpeated line, it produces the smoky and salty Ledaig single malts. If you enjoy peated whisky, and have sampled your fair share from larger, more well-known producers, take a punt on this plucky, peppery, 10-year release. At 46.3 percent ABV, there’s notable proof at play, with a nice balance of heat and spice that unfolds on the palate. There’s no avoiding the smoke — but again, if you like this style, Ledaig might just be a new favorite producer. (Though Tobermory itself is no spring chicken, having been established some 227 years ago!)

Average price: $88

Rating: 92

Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old

The name Bunnahabhain translates to “mouth of the river,” and the Islay distillery enjoys the distinction of being just one of two on the island that primarily focus on unpeated single malts. This 12-year expression matured in bourbon and sherry casks, which combine for a dried fruit and nutty nose. Salty seawater meets malty sweetness on the palate, which arrives at an assertive 46.3 percent ABV.

Average price: $90

Rating: 92

Deanston 12 Year Whisky

Another shining example of 12-year Scotch, this Highland single malt was aged in ex-bourbon casks and bottled at a precise 46.3 percent ABV. Sweet red berries, bright stone fruits, and a seasoning of oak define the nose. The proof feels on point, bringing a slight spiciness and heat to the finish. This is textbook Scotch, destined to be sipped neat or over a large clear rock of ice.

Average price: $90

Rating: 94

The Best Scotch Whiskies Over $100

Jura 18 Year

After aging for 18 years in ex-bourbon casks and a finishing period in Premier Grand Cru Classé Bordeaux red wine barrels, this lightly peated whisky sings with resounding complexity at a reasonably affordable price — especially considering the age statement. Expect rich notes of sandalwood, moss, lavender, and dark berries on the nose and palate that make for an easygoing but nuanced sipping experience.

Average price: $100

Rating: 92

The Dalmore Port Wood Reserve

An opulent Highland single malt, this release matured in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels and spent a finishing period in Tawny Port pipes. No information is immediately available on the duration of either, but each has left an attractive imprint, with vanilla sweetness and ripe red berries notable throughout. Dollops of dulce de leche and roasted plums dial up the dessert theme — an indulgent post-dinner sipper right here.

Average price: $100

Rating: 93

The Glenturret 12 Year Single Malt 2024 Release

From Scotland’s oldest working distillery — founded in 1763 — this Highland single malt tastes more decadent and aged than bottles typically do at the 12-year mark, though it shows no signs of being tired or over the hill. Sure to please Cognac drinkers, its profile leans into dried fruits, vibrant baking spices, and berry compote. Black tea tannins add textural complexity, while a candied ginger note rounds things out with a sprinkling of spice.

Average price: $105

Rating: 92

Nc’nean Single Malt Scotch Whisky Quiet Rebels Amy

Nc’nean’s “Quiet Rebels” series exists to highlight different members of the organic distillery’s staff. This iteration honors head of sustainability Amy Stammers, who chose the combination of casks used to create the final bottled single malt. Toffee, apple sauce, and raw pastry notes throughout provide a strong patisserie and autumnal vibe, while the high-ish proof (48.5 percent ABV) keeps things lively.

Average price: $110

Rating: 92

Glenmorangie The Nectar 16 Years Old

Another whisky with dough in its DNA, this Highland single malt was created by Glenmorangie’s director of whisky creation, Dr. Bill Lumsden, with the aim of recreating a memory of entering a (presumably very good) French pastry shop. He did so by first aging the whisky for 14 years in ex-bourbon casks, then finishing for a further two years in sweet white wine casks. A truly sumptuous sipping experience, it brims with candied orange peels, jam, vanilla, and honey. The packaging looks great, the finish is luxurious, and the whole proposition feels well priced.

Average price: $111

Rating: 94

Tamdhu 15 Year Old

Aged exclusively in oloroso sherry casks, this Speyside single malt arrives at 46 percent ABV, without chill filtration. Its profile suggests the whisky was pulled from barrels during the late summer and early fall of its lifespan — i.e., there are still fresh stone fruit and berry notes to appreciate but the signs of lengthy time in oak and contact with oxygen are also present, if not fully stealing the show. Dark chocolate, fortified wine, and sweet malt notes linger on the finish.

Average price: $120

Rating: 93

Annandale Man O’Words 10 Year Old Refill Ex-Bourbon (Cask 121)

One-hundred-and-fifty bucks might seem expensive for a 10-year-old single malt, but consider that this is a cask-strength (59.7 percent ABV), single-cask release. Additionally, Annandale Distillery claims the design of its twin spirit stills allows it to “produce a spirit that matures beautifully, reaching exceptional sensory maturity in just 3 years.” We can’t verify the science behind that but we can testify that this is an extremely intense, characterful Scotch which makes its presence known from the get-go. The nose is surprisingly light and fruity, with honeyed sweetness masking any ethanol. Orchard fruits arrive with similar intensity on the palate, which evolves into richer fruit and barrel spice as it creeps onto the finish.

Average price: $150

Rating: 93

Oban 15 Year Old Cask Strength Single Malt Scotch Whisky

A U.S.-only, limited-edition release, Oban 15 Year Old Cask Strength arrives with a little more age than the distillery’s flagship offering. Where the latter ages exclusively in ex-bourbon casks, this iteration spends the final four-plus years of maturation in oloroso and Palo Cortado sherry casks. Bottled at cask strength, its nose is deep and sharp — a mix of dried orchard and stone fruits, and savory sherry notes. The proof is intense throughout, while everything present on the nose is amplified on the palate, with the added salinity and smoke.

Average price: $150

Rating: 94

The Glendronach ‘Ode to the Dark’

“Ode to the Dark” is the richest, highest-ABV expression in The Glendronach’s three-bottle “The Master’s Anthology” collection. The distillery, whose name translates to “valley of the brambles,” is known for sherry cask aging, and this expression proves to be the collision of those two identities. For the familiar, this will taste like the classic, decadent Glendronach profile dialed all the way up to 11 — dark berries, fragrant herbs, black coffee, and bitter chocolate. At 50.8 percent ABV, it is bold and unabashed, with a savory and spiced crescendo.

Average price: $150

Rating: 94

Bruichladdich Re/Define Eighteen

The second unpeated Islay single malt on this list, this 18-year-old expression from modern pioneer Bruichladdich is primarily aged in ex-bourbon casks, with a small quantity of Sauternes and port casks also deployed. Floral honey and ripe stone fruits are the headline act, with vanilla and coconut shavings playing a confident supporting role. The texture is viscous, with a spray of minerality adding unique island character.

Average price: $180

Rating: 93

The Best Scotch Whiskies Over $200

Glengoyne White Oak 24 Year Old

Unusually for Scotch, this Highland single malt ages in a mix of first-fill bourbon casks and virgin American oak. While the latter is a requirement in American whiskey, seldom do we see it used prominently across the Atlantic — even more rarely for a release of this age. Even for aficionados, this will serve as a unique experience, and it’s an undoubtedly delicious success. The vanillins from the casks lead the charge, but following in hot pursuit are luscious stone and citrus fruits, coconut flakes, and icing sugar. There remains a dazzling youth on the palate and an impressive balance between oak and distillate. Fresh, fruity, sweet — this is stunning!

Average price: $400

Rating: 96

The Glen Grant 25 Year Old

Released in 2024, The Glen Grant 25-Year-Old forms the distillery’s “Glasshouse Collection” along with the (slightly younger) 21-Year and (slightly older) 30-Year releases. A trio of luxurious malts, the 25-year sits in a comfortable sweet spot, with feet firmly planted in the realms of youthful, age-defying freshness, and decadent sweetness. Age is more apparent in its texture, with well-integrated but prominent oak tannins. The overall experience is like topping crispy rice cakes with rich mascarpone, and drizzling with the finest Manuka honey.

Average price: $1,000

Rating: 95

