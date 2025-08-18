About two decades ago, rosé took the United States by storm. Spurred on by chic beach goers spending their summers “out east,” the pink wines captured the American imagination and have yet to truly loosen their grip. But as the category swelled in popularity, prices swelled right along with it, with some bottlings coming in at well over $100. Luckily, there is still a sea of affordable rosé available, providing ample opportunity for exploration without breaking the bank.

Here, we spotlight 10 of the best rosés, from classic Provence expressions to thought-provoking bottles from the Finger Lakes, all for $25 or less.

Pikasi Barbera Rosé 2024

This rosé might be made with Barbera — a red wine grape native to Italy’s Piedmont region — but it’s produced just over the border in Slovenia, where the grape grows in a mixture of Mediterranean, continental, and alpine climates. This results in a juicy and fruity rosé with marked notes of mixed berries, cherry Jolly Rancher, and crisp acidity. Price: $20. Rating: 92.

Madroña Vineyards Grenache Rosé 2023

Madroña Vineyards has been producing wine in California’s El Dorado AVA since 1973, and their expertise can be tasted with every sip of 2023’s Grenache Rosé. A blend of 87 percent Grenache and 13 percent Yellow Muscat, the wine opens with aromas of honeysuckle, fresh basil, and rose petals. The perfumed nose gives way to a lush palate defined by acidity, raspberry, and strawberry. It’s so good it earned its way onto VinePair’s Top 50 Wines of 2024 list. Price: $20. Rating: 93.

Lamoreaux Landing Rosé of Cabernet Franc 2023

To experience the beauty that is rosé of Cabernet Franc, look no further than this bottle from the Finger Lakes’ Lamoreaux Landing, another top wine from 2024. Bottled at 12.7 percent ABV, expect delicate green bell pepper and herby aromas and a palate overflowing with fresh watermelon and wild strawberry. With robust acidity and a lingering, creamy finish, it’s a wine that punches well above its $20 weight. Price: $20. Rating: 93.

Lorenza Wine Rosé 2023

Founded in 2008 by mother-daughter duo Melinda Kearney and Michèle Ouellet, Lorenza was established with the aim of producing a Provence-like rosé in Lodi, Calif. Made with the same grapes that star in Provence blends — Mourvèdre, Cinsaut, Grenache, and Carignan — this bottle gets pretty close. Aromas of rose petal and orange blossom jump from the glass and transfer onto the palate where they’re accompanied by notes of peaches and wild strawberry. Price: $22. Rating: 92.

AIX Rosé 2024

You don’t need to shell out an arm and a leg for Provence rosés, and this bottle from Maison Saint Aix is the proof. The 140-year-old winery sits at one of the highest elevations in Provence, allowing vines to benefit from ample sunlight and a fresh sea breeze. Made from 60 percent Grenache, 20 percent Syrah, and 20 percent Cinsault, this rosé is vibrant and fresh, with notes of grapefruit pith and chalky minerals. Price: $24. Rating: 92.

Trestle Thirty One Rosé 2023

Established in 2015 by Nova Cadamarte — who in 2017 became the first U.S.-based female Master of Wine — Trestle Thirty One exclusively produces small-batch wines in New York’s Finger Lakes AVA. And if you were to try just one, reach for the rosé, which is a fascinating blend of Cabernet Franc and Chardonnay. The wine is graceful and elegant, with pops of fresh jalapeño, melon, and honeysuckle before a crisp, acid-driven finish takes over. Price: $24. Rating: 92.

Château la Nerthe Prieuré de Montézargues Tavel 2023

Provence might take up a lot of room in the conversation about French rosé, but bottles from the Tavel region of France’s Southern Rhône are equally worthy of your attention. Be sure to start with this bottling from Château la Nerthe, and don’t let the color scare you off. This dark rosé is savory and lush, with citrus, cherries, berry jam, and herbaceous tomato washing across the palate. The palate is grippy and delivers a nice dose of acidity, making it an ideal choice for pairing with food or drinking on its own. Price: $25. Rating: 91.

Montinore Estate Pinot Rosé 2023

Tucked in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Montinore Estate is one of the largest biodynamic wine producers in the U.S. This rosé of Pinot Noir is fermented in stainless-steel tanks and an acacia wood puncheon, which imbues the wine with expressive orange blossom and red berry aromas. Both carry onto the palate where they’re joined by refreshing acidity before a creamy, yogurt-like finish takes over. Price: $25. Rating: 92.

Château La Gordonne La Chapelle Gordonne Rosé 2023

Hailing from the Côtes de Provence, Château La Gordonne’s La Chapelle Gordonne Rosé is easily one of the most famous rosés produced in the region. Made from a blend of Grenache, Cinsault, and Mourvèdre, the wine is a classic example of Provence rosé, delivering a fresh and mineral-driven palate. Expect notes of strawberry, white cherry, and juicy peach, along with spry acidity. Price: $25. Rating: 92.

The Language of Yes Les Fruits Rouges 2023

The Language of Yes was founded in 2020 by Randall Grahm, who’s long been a champion of varieties native to France’s Rhône Valley. Considering that motivation, it should come as no surprise that this rosé features a blend of grapes common in Rhône rosé — Cinsault, Grenache, Syrah, and Tibouren. The wine is layered and complex, with concentrated guava, pineapple, and strawberry notes alongside pops of yogurt and beeswax. Price: $25. Rating: 92.