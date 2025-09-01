Pinot Noir is notoriously one of the most challenging grapes to cultivate, but if there’s a state with near-perfect conditions for doing so, it’s Oregon. Most of the Pinot Noir coming from the state is produced in the Willamette Valley, a region just south of Portland that spans roughly 150 miles. Given its size, the Willamette Valley has a multitude of soils, each of which produces a very distinct style of Pinot Noir characteristic of the region.

Due to the region’s prestige, some Willamette Pinot Noirs sell for prices in the $100 range, but there are plenty of phenomenal bottles at lower prices that are well worth exploring.

From carbonically macerated expressions overflowing with juicy fruit to herbaceous, biodynamically produced bottlings, here are 10 of the best Oregon Pinot Noirs under $50.

Bow & Arrow Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2022

Established in 2010 by Scott Frank, Bow & Arrow was founded with the goal of showcasing Loire Valley grapes through Oregon’s distinct terroir. The fruit for this Pinot Noir was sourced from across the Willamette Valley, providing a good entry point for those new to the world of Willamette Pinot Noir. Fermented with 15 percent whole-cluster inclusion and aged for one year in barriques, the wine delivers forest floor, mushroom, and brambly berry notes with refreshing acidity and delightful tannins. Average price: $23. Rating: 90.

Montinore Estate Red Cap Pinot Noir 2022

This Pinot Noir was produced from fruit harvested from two Montinore vineyards, both of which are biodynamically farmed: the Montinore Estate Vineyard in the Tualatin Hills AVA and the Tidalstar Vineyard in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. On the nose, it presents aromas of cherry and herbs before a round palate takes over with beautifully balanced acidity. Average Price: $24. Rating: 92.

Division-Villages Méthode Carbonique Pinot Noir 2024

Founded in 2010 in Portland, Ore., Division Wine Co. produces several expressions of Pinot Noir made from fruit sourced in the Willamette Valley. For a juicy, fruit-forward representation of the grape, reach for this bottle, which underwent carbonic maceration and is bottled at just 12.5 percent ABV. The nose delivers fall leaf, cherry, and rhubarb that transfer onto the palate where the flavors are accompanied by a crunchy texture. Average price: $26. Rating: 92.

Haden Fig Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2023

This bottling from Haden Fig is made from grapes sourced from four sites across the Willamette Valley, each of which come together beautifully in this highly structured Pinot Noir. The nose opens with aromas of rhubarb, black pepper, and fresh cherry before a deep and grippy palate takes over. With a long, lingering finish thanks to some solid tannins, this wine is a run-don’t-walk kind of purchase. Average price: $26. Rating: 94.

Division Winemaking Company Pinot Noir ‘Un’ 2022

‘Un’ is another bottle of Pinot Noir from Portland’s Division Wine Co., though this one did not undergo any carbonic maceration. Instead, this Pinot Noir spent eight months aging in French oak and an additional two in concrete tanks before it was bottled at 13.1 percent ABV. The wine opens with aromas of cherry and black raspberry, though there’s a seductive undercurrent of savory, fresh herbs. Similar notes translate onto the palate, along with bramble berry and red plum. Average price: $30. Rating: 90.

Child’s Play Pinot Noir 2021

The Child’s Play wine label was introduced in 2010 as a more playful offshoot of Tendril Wine Cellars, both of which are owned by winemaker Tony Rynders. Bottled at 14 percent ABV, this Pinot presents a deep nose with aromas of cherry and earthy cinnamon. Both transfer onto the palate, which is overflowing with lush tannins and rich fruit. Average price: $32. Rating: 92.

Johan Vineyards Estate Pinot Noir 2021

Johan Vineyards has been producing some of the most impressive biodynamic wines in the Willamette Valley since its founding in 2005. This bottle of estate-grown Pinot Noir is no exception. Bottled at 12.2 percent ABV, it’s a near-perfect balance of tannins, fruit, and acidity, with a nose of lush herbs, minerals, and pops of oak. The palate is similar, delivering dark red fruit and balanced natural acidity. Average price: $36. Rating: 93.

Pray Tell Pinot Noir 2021

Pray Tell was originally founded in Oregon in 2017 by Tom Caruso, but last year, Caruso made the decision to move the entire operation across the country to Philadelphia. For a taste of pre-Pennsylvania Pray Tell, reach for the 2021 Pinot Noir. Aged for 14 months in new French oak, terra cotta amphorae, and neutral oak, the wine opens with bright aromas of raspberry, cherry, blackberry, and orange zest, before a juicy and concentrated palate takes over. Average price: $40. Rating: 90.

Hundred Suns Eola-Amity Hills Pinot Noir 2021

Hundred Suns was founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife team Grant Coulter and Renée Saint-Amour, who purchased their vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills AVA in 2018. Produced from estate fruit, this Pinot delivers a lush nose, with earthy aromas and pops of ripe cherry. On the palate, expect those same cherry notes and perfectly balanced acidity. Average price: $45. Rating: 94.

Arabilis Eola-Amity Hills Pinot Noir 2022

Also hailing from the Eola-Amity Hills AVA is this bottling from Arabilis, a project founded in 2020 by Kenny and Allison McMahon. The wine was produced using partial whole-cluster fermentation, foot crushing, and soft pump-overs, which result in a wonderfully concentrated yet spry Pinot Noir. Aromas of tree bark, fresh soil, and cherry dominate the nose and transfer onto a slightly saline palate. Average price: $50. Rating: 95.