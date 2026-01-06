Beer is the darling of the low-and-no movement, and booze-free cocktail programs continue to innovate, but non-alcoholic (NA) wine still has some catching up to do. Yet, the options available in this category continue to expand each year as brands tinker with new techniques to replicate the nuanced flavors of wine in an alcohol-free format.

When it comes to taste profile, there are some clear winners emerging in the NA wine space. Aromatic white wines from Germany and Austria like Riesling, Müller-Thurgau, and Grüner Veltliner do particularly well in this format, as their crisp acidity and fresh, floral notes help fill out the palate. Sparkling wines also stand out, with bright bubbles adding structure and body to the palate.

From fruity sparkling rosés to crisp whites that will make you do a double take, here are the 12 best non-alcoholic wines to try this year.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our Buy This Booze product roundups, highlighting the best products across the world’s most popular wine, beer, and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of products every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. It also provides us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine — alcoholic and non-alcoholic — on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region. In the case of non-alcoholic wine, we sought to include expressions that came closest to the flavor profiles we expect from full-alcohol wines.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best non-alcoholic wines, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These products were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wines

90+ Cellars Lot 229 Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé

90+ Cellars makes a wide range of wines across categories, including a delicious rosé Prosecco, so we’re not surprised its non-alcoholic sparkling wine delivers great quality and flavor as well. This expression is made with Grenache grapes sourced from a fourth-generation family winery in the south of France. The lively, bubbly wine offers notes of red berries and stone fruit, with bright acidity. Plus, at $15, it’s a great value for any occasion that calls for a toast.

Average price: $15

Mionetto One Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine

With its iconic orange label, Mionetto is one of the most popular Prosecco brands in the world. Now, it’s bringing Prosecco’s classically fresh and bright flavor profile to the low-ABV category. (The wine is made with traditional methods, and the alcohol is removed to about 1 percent, so it’s not completely alcohol-free.) This wine pops with crisp honeysuckle, melon, and citrus notes and is enjoyable on its own but would also be great in an NA Spritz or Mimosa.

Average price: $16

Wölffer Estate Vineyard Spring in a Bottle Rosé Non-Alcoholic

Long Island’s iconic Wölffer Estate collaborated with a winery in Germany to make this non-alcoholic sparkler. The rosé — crafted with a blend of organically grown Pinot Noir, Saint Laurent, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon — is full of vibrant red fruit notes like strawberry, cherry, and watermelon. It’s a great NA alternative to Wölffer’s popular Summer in a Bottle rosé.

Average price: $20

Oddbird Blanc de Blancs Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White Wine

This blend of organically farmed Chardonnay and Colombard from the south of France is doing its best impression of a rich, textured, leesy sparkling wine. It’s aged in oak for 12 months before the alcohol is removed, adding complex notes of vanilla, spice, and cream. The richness is balanced by fresh citrus and green apple notes along with lively bubbles.

Average price: $25

GUUBII Ginger-Lime Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Wine Aperitif

This fizzy aperitif has a base of dealcoholized Riesling wine with added red wine vinegar, freshly pressed ginger, lime, and a mixture of 11 herbs. It drinks like a crossover between a sparkling wine and a Moscow Mule, and we’re here for it.

Average price: $27

Lorenza Blanc de Blancs Alcohol Removed Sparkling Wine 2024

Lodi, Calif.-based Lorenza makes a wide range of bottlings including a notable crisp, Cinsault-based rosé. Last year, the brand decided to venture into the NA space to work toward its goal of creating an inclusive, convivial table with great wine for all. Made with sustainably farmed Marsanne grapes, this Blanc de Blancs offers great texture with deep notes of orchard fruit and lemon zest.

Average price: $32

The Best Non-Alcoholic Still Wines

Dr. Fischer Steinbock Riesling Zero

This Riesling from Germany’s Mosel region is one of the most convincing wine dupes we’ve come across. The nose opens with the grape’s signature aromas of petrol, white flowers, and tart citrus while the palate is bright and focused with notes of lemon, crisp green apples, and minerals with blazing acidity.

Average price: $18

Fritz Müller Non-Alcoholic Müller-Thurgau

Inspired by the fresh, crisp wines of Prosecco, Fritz Müller is a project based in Germany’s Rheinhessen region that aims to make quaffable, fizzy bottles that are accessible and easy to drink. The winery produces a range of options under this ethos and recently introduced a non-alcoholic version. Made with local German grape Müller-Thurgau, this bottling offers perfumed aromatics of honeysuckle, orchard fruit, preserved lemon peels, and freshly squeezed lime juice. The high acidity and light spritz keep it refreshing.

Average price: $20

Studio Null Grüner Weiss

Another beautifully aromatic white, this expression from Studio Null in Austria is made with a blend of Grüner Veltliner and Gelber Muskateller. The nose is welcoming with notes of white flowers, orange blossom, and green apples. The palate is dry with crisp acidity, making it a great NA option to pair with food.

Average price: $32

Sovi Wine Co. Chenin Blanc 2023

Most NA wines aren’t overly concerned with showcasing a region’s terroir, but Sovi crafts this wine from a single-vineyard site in California’s Clarksburg AVA — an area known for its expressive Chenin Blanc. The grapes are harvested from the sustainably farmed Heringer Vineyard and aged on the lees in stainless steel tanks for 18 months, adding a nice texture to the final product. It delivers on Chenin’s classic high acidity and rich orchard fruit notes.

Average price: $34

Muri x The Four Horsemen Non-Alcoholic Still Red

Copenhagen-based NA wine brand Muri collaborated with Brooklyn’s legendary wine bar The Four Horsemen to craft this complex red wine alternative. Rather than just dealcoholized wine, Muri makes unique blends using culinary techniques, often with locally foraged ingredients, to replicate the nuance of a high-quality wine. This bottling is made with fermented sour cherries and redcurrants, lacto-fermented beetroot, ice-clarified tomato juice, and bay leaf water kefir, all infused with green peppercorns. On the palate, it’s juicy with bright red fruit notes from the sour cherry and an herbaceous undercurrent from the tomato leaf and pepper.

Average price: $44

Buzzkill Wines Sauvignon Blanc

Ideal for any on-the-go NA wine needs, this canned Sauvignon Blanc from California is a deliciously easy-drinking wine. It delivers all of Savvy B’s signature notes from ripe tropical fruit and grapefruit to green herbs with a crisp acidity that makes it a great picnic or poolside sipper.

Average price: $48 (per 8-pack)

FAQs

How is non-alcoholic wine made?

Most NA wines are made by first producing normal wine via alcoholic fermentation, then removing the alcohol via vacuum distillation, reverse osmosis, or spinning cone centrifugation. Alternatively, NA wines can be made from grape juice or verjus infused with botanical extracts to replicate the complexities of wine.

Are all non-alcoholic wines totally alcohol-free?

No. In the U.S., wine containing less than 0.5 percent alcohol can be labeled alcohol-free. If you’re looking to completely steer clear of booze, be sure to read the label closely before consuming.