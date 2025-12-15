When it comes to gifting reds or whites, there can be pressure to understand the recipient’s specific preferences: Do they only drink Chardonnay or drink anything but Chardonnay? Would they like a light and elegant Pinot Noir or a bold Napa Cab? Luckily Champagne is an almost universally beloved category among wine drinkers, making it a crowd-pleasing gift option.

That said, there’s still a lot of diversity within France’s most prestigious sparkling wine region, so we’ve compiled a list breaking down the best options for any gifting scenario. Whether that be a fruit-forward rosé for someone new to bubbly, a niche bottling from a small grower-producer for a connoisseur, or a seriously impressive expression from a top producer, each one is sure to wow.

Here are the best Champagnes to gift this year.

Best Budget Champagne: Champagne Palmer La Réserve NV

Best Splurge Champagne: Krug Grande Cuvée 173ème Édition NV

Best Champagne for Beginners: Champagne Lallier R.021 Rosé NV

Best Champagne for Geeks: Champagne Eric Taillet Exclusiv’T Blanc de Meunier Brut NV

Best Champagne for Dinner Pairings: Ruinart Champagne Blanc de Blancs NV

Best Champagne to Impress: Champagne Billecart-Salmon Le Sous Bois NV

Best Bang-for-Your Buck Champagne: Domaine Lagille L’Inattendue Champagne NV

Best Budget Champagne

Champagne Palmer La Réserve NV

The La Réserve cuvée is the entry-level offering from the esteemed Maison Palmer & Co., making it a great option if you’re looking for a budget-friendly bottle. It represents the classic combination of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier, but what sets it apart from other value buys is that about one third of the final blend is composed of reserve wines, and it’s aged on the lees for four years. This adds an extra level of depth that’s impressive for the price point. The palate is crisp and refreshing with notes of crunchy green apples, citrus, and biscuits.

Average price: $49

Rating: 91

Best Splurge Champagne

Krug Grande Cuvée 173ème Édition NV

You don’t need us to tell you that Krug is a splurge — the legendary house’s wines are essentially synonymous with luxury Champagne — but we will absolutely tell you that Krug is worth the splurge. The 173rd edition of this iconic blend is based on wines from the 2017 harvest combined with 150 others from 13 different vintages, with the oldest from 2001. This bottle brings out the rich, full-bodied character that Krug is known for, with layers of vanilla, brioche, roasted nuts, and preserved lemons.

Average price: $250

Rating: 96

Best Champagne for Beginners

Champagne Lallier R.021 Rosé NV

Though Champagne is adored for its intense acidity and striking minerality, sometimes the category’s leaner bottles can come across a bit harsh for a beginner. Ease your neophyte friends into sparkling wine with a fruit-forward rosé. The R.021 bottling from Lallier is a standout option. It’s made with 70 percent wines from the 2021 harvest and 30 percent reserve wines. Plus, 7 percent of the wine is vinified in oak barrels, adding a super-lush texture to the palate. The result is a welcoming rosé with notes of pastry dough, raspberry jam, and strawberries.

Average price: $85

Rating: 92

Best Champagne for Geeks

Champagne Eric Taillet Exclusiv’T Blanc de Meunier Brut NV

The best way to impress a Champagne geek is by gifting them a bottle made by someone who cares about the details just as deeply as they do. Staunchly dedicated to showcasing the potential of the often-overlooked Pinot Meunier grape, winemaker Eric Taillet is someone whose passion is palpable in the vineyards as well as in the bottle. The Exclusiv’T is one of many 100 percent Pinot Meunier bottlings in Taillet’s portfolio, giving the grape a platform to express its nuances. Here, it brings aromas of honeysuckle and apricots on the nose, evolving into a textured, toasty profile on the palate.

Average price: $69

Rating: 94

Best Champagne for Dinner Pairings

Ruinart Champagne Blanc de Blancs NV

Blanc de Blancs is always a good call for food pairings, especially if caviar is on the menu. These Chardonnay-based wines bring crisp acidity, delicate fruit notes, and a distinct minerality that make them a particularly food-friendly bunch. This bottling from Ruinart is a classic expression of Blanc de Blancs Champagne, and the unique bottle makes for a truly elegant gift.

Average price: $105

Rating: 93

Best Champagne to Impress

Champagne Billecart-Salmon Le Sous Bois NV

Billecart-Salmon’s Le Sous Bois cuvée displays a richer, more full-bodied side of Champagne typically only seen in bottles with a much heftier price tag. Beyond the brand’s prestige, the flavor profile in this wine will impress with its deep, lightly oxidative character. It’s creamy, yeasty, toasty, and nutty, but the richness is expertly balanced by the wine’s energetic acidity.

Average price: $100

Rating: 96

Best Bang-for-Your Buck Champagne

Domaine Lagille L’Inattendue Champagne NV

Brother and sister Vincent and Maud Lagille work an 18-acre estate in the village of Treslon, where their family has had roots since at least 1818. The L’Inattendue cuvée is the winery’s entry-level bottling, made with 100 percent Pinot Meunier. It opens with inviting aromas of citrus zest and fresh herbs, and the palate offers tangy lemon and apple notes complemented by hints of flaky croissant. While it might be difficult to track down compared to wines from larger houses, finding a Champagne that delivers such character and elegance for just $60 is well worth the effort.

Average price: $60

Rating: 95