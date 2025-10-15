As a relatively neutral grape, Chardonnay is capable of reflecting the terroir of the region in which it’s grown and it’s adaptable in the cellar, with different winemaking techniques resulting in highly distinctive expressions. But despite the fact that Chardonnay is the world’s most planted white wine grape, it’s not always affordable — especially when it comes from California.

Following the Judgment of Paris, it wasn’t just Napa Cabernets that surged in popularity — Chardonnay did, too. As American consumers rushed to get their hands on bottles of Chardonnay from Napa and Sonoma counties, prices climbed with demand. But there are lots of winemakers across the Golden State working to bring affordable Chardonnay to wine lovers without skimping on quality. And while it might be tempting to think of these wines as the oaky “butter bombs” that defined the style in the late 20th century, the world of California Chardonnay offers so much more.

From mineral expressions from the Sta. Rita Hills to salty bottlings from the Sonoma Coast, here are 10 of the best California Chardonnays under $50.

Nielson Chardonnay 2022

Nielson Wines was established by Uriel J. Nielson in 1964 as the first commercial vineyard in Santa Barbara County. This cool-climate Chardonnay was produced from fruit sourced across Monterey and Santa Barbara counties. Bottled at 14 percent ABV, the wine offers crunchy green apple and citrus blossom notes with a refreshing mineral backbone. Average price: $17. Rating: 92.

BloodRoot Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2023

Based in Healdsburg, Calif., BloodRoot Wines was founded by Noah and Kelly Dorrance of Reeve Wines. As a collaborative effort between Californian winemakers — spearheaded by Reeve and BloodRoot director of winemaking Katy Wilson — BloodRoot uses grapes from several notable vineyards to produce its wines. This Chardonnay was aged in a combination of stainless steel and French oak barrels before it was bottled at 13.7 percent ABV. The result is a wine with notes of salty bistro butter, crunchy pear, and pops of ginger. Average price: $25. Rating: 94.

Failla Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2022

When winemaker Ehren Jordan founded Failla in 1998, he wanted to produce wines that stood in contrast to the warm-climate expressions that defined California at the time. So he focused on the coolest climates in the state. This Chardonnay was produced from fruit grown across the Sonoma Coast, which is reflected in the wine’s salty minerality. Floral and earthy, the wine offers notes of jasmine, green herbs, and citrus. Average price: $34. Rating: 95.

Materra Cunat Family Vineyards Chardonnay 2021

Materra Cunat Family Vineyards was founded by brothers Brian and John Cunat, who purchased a 50-acre site in Napa’s Oak Knoll District in 2007. From there, the two brought on a team of winemakers and vineyard managers and formed their wine label. A classic Napa Chardonnay, this wine delivers lightly toasted aromas with pops of tropical fruit and pear. On the palate, expect balanced fruit notes and a mineral finish. Average price: $36. Rating: 93.

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars ‘Karia’ Chardonnay 2021

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars is one of America’s most famous wine labels, thanks to its Cabernet Sauvignon that won the Judgment of Paris in 1976 and put U.S.-made wine on the map. Equally impressive is the Karia Chardonnay, which then-owner Warren Winiarski first launched in 2006. Bottled at 14.7 percent ABV, the wine matures in French oak barrels, which imbue rich vanilla and spice that balance the rich fruit and mineral palate. Average price: $36. Rating: 94.

Sarah’s Vineyard Estate Chardonnay 2020

Now owned by Tim Slater, Sarah’s Vineyard’s name pays homage to winery founder, Marilyn “Sarah” Otteman, who planted seven acres of Chardonnay vines in Gilroy, Calif., when she purchased land in 1977. The winery was established the next year and has been producing Chardonnay ever since. This expression opens with aromas of vanilla and soft, sweet oak that transfer onto a palate with medium acidity and a lasting finish. Average price: $38. Rating: 93.

Forlorn Hope Petite Voile Chardonnay 2018

Located in California’s Sierra Foothills, Forlorn Hope is spearheaded by owner and winemaker Matthew Rorick and co-winemaker Mara Ambrose. After harvest in 2019, the two found a single barrel of Chardonnay left over from the previous year and feared it to be spoiled. Lo and behold, the wine was protected by a thin veil of yeast, thus inspiring the name “Sous Voile.” Bottled at 13.2 percent ABV, the wine is briny, with complex oxidative notes, rich fruit, and vibrant acidity. Average price: $40. Rating: 94.

Marine Layer Aries Chardonnay 2023

Founded in 2020 by Baron Ziegler and Rob Fischer, Marine Layer exclusively focuses on highlighting Sonoma Coast terroir, hence the name, which refers to the dense fog that covers the region. Crafted from a selection of puncheon barrels filled with single-vineyard Chardonnays, this ocean-influenced expression has aromas of salted butter, herbs, and freshly sliced pears. Average price: $45. Rating: 93.

Brewer-Clifton Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay 2023

Greg Brewer has been making wine in California’s Sta. Rita Hills under the Brewer-Clifton label since 1996. This bottling, made from Chardonnay sourced from four different vineyards in the AVA, is a fantastic representation of the region’s terroir. At a punchy 14.5 percent ABV, the wine is complex and layered, with savory herb and mineral aromas that give way to a fruity and mineral palate. Average price: $45. Rating: 94.

Bien Nacido Vineyards Estate Chardonnay 2020

Bien Nacido Vineyards was established in 1973 and is today recognized as the world’s most single-vineyard-designated site. The winery is located in the Santa Maria Valley AVA, which benefits from a cool climate and near-constant cover of fog, making it one of the best sites for growing Chardonnay in the U.S. This wine demonstrates exactly why that is. Hand-harvested from 47-year-old vines, the wine was aged for 16 months in French oak barrels before it was bottled at 13.5 percent ABV. Expect aromas of ripe fruit and light oak that give way to a salty, rich, and nutty palate. Average price: $48. Rating: 96.