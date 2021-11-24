One of the most famous wine regions in the world, Bordeaux produces world-class blends made predominantly from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. The region, located on the west coast of central France, is known for its age-worthy reds and hefty price tags.

And while some of the most prized Bordeaux wines can fetch upwards of $5,000 (and some much, much more), there are plenty of great bottles at a variety of price points. While these more affordable Bordeaux wines may not be the top-tier, Premier Grand Cru Classé that are sought after by collectors, they are still delicious and deserve a spot on your dinner table.

Here, we’re breaking down some of the best Bordeaux wines for under $75. Whether you choose to drink them now or cellar them for years or even decades is entirely up to you (though we can’t imagine holding on to some of these delicious offerings for long).

Read on for 10 of the best Bordeaux wines under $75 to try this year.

From Bordeaux’s Right Bank, this Merlot-based red is creamy and rich without being heavy. The wine soaks into your palate with every sip, but it doesn’t overwhelm the taste buds with its flavors of blueberry fruit and soil. A chewiness and viscosity adds a nice layer to the wine. When it comes to rich, well-made Merlot, this is how it’s done. Rating: 95

A steal at under $25, this wine is one to buy a few bottles or even a case of — some to age; some to drink now. Strawberries, blackberries, and wet-rock minerality and salinity hit the nose, followed by light, bright acidity on the palate. The fruit is mellowed by a nice tannin structure and natural acidity. Right now, the tannin and acidity dominate the palate a bit, meaning this wine could be aged for another 5 to 10 years for an even more delicious experience. Rating: 92

You can immediately smell how well structured this wine is. There’s a blackberry note on the palate that intertwines with a graphite aroma that’s distinctive of wines from Saint-Estèphe. As it opens up, it also shows wet-rock minerality and a slight meatiness. The tannins are present yet woven into the wine, and the core of fruit can be felt on the palate. The acidity is just right, letting the fruit and tannin come to the forefront. At $40, this wine is drinking well now, but will really hit its stride in a few years. Rating: 97

Cherry, figs, and earthy twigs are this wine’s most prominent aromas. It could still age for a few more years, as the palate has intensely structured tannins that could use more time to open up, but it’s still drinking wonderfully now — especially after 30 minutes in a decanter. Rating: 90

This wine is on the leaner side, with notes of white pepper and berries, with a river-rock minerality hidden beneath. It has a satisfying mouthfeel, with a mild fruit core and well-woven tannins. For a fifth-growth Bordeaux, this wine shows incredible value and would pair wonderfully with steak or lamb chops. Rating: 89

A blend of 68 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 22 percent Merlot, 7 percent Cabernet Franc, and 3 percent Petit Verdot, this Pauillac is dark, dense, and slightly pruney. This wine shows its youth with a dusty tannin expression. Though it could age longer — another decade, in fact — this is a delightful wine to drink with a steak dinner. Rating: 91

This is a jammy wine, with savory notes of white pepper, blackberry coulis, and balsamic. It was made using micro-oxygenation, a process that adds small amounts of oxygen to a wine during the production process, making it taste much older than it is. Fruit defines the palate, as the tannin structure doesn’t overwhelm, and a good acidity holds up the density of the fruit. Buy a bottle — this wine is ready to enjoy now. Rating: 95

Made with a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cab Franc, and Petit Verdot, this is a bright, punchy wine with bold black and blueberry fruit notes. It was aged in cement, meaning it has no vanilla notes from oak. This is a great wine to drink alongside a charcuterie board with fancy cheeses and cured meats — and an exceptional value at just $25. Rating: 90

With aromas of cherries and autumn leaves, along with an earthy structure of river rocks and a dash of black pepper, this Pessac-Leognan wine is grippy. The structure has tannins that are still reducing and melting into the wine. But when the tannins soften, the fruit will shine. It can age more but is still drinking very well now. Rating: 97

This bottle provides one of the purest expressions of Merlot without requiring a major spend. On the nose, it has an inviting earthiness that intertwines with notes of cherries and cranberries. The palate has a note of cherry cola and a well-balanced tannin structure. Though this wine would pair well with any red meat, it would drink even more beautifully alongside homemade mac and cheese or potato gratin. Rating: 91