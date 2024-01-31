When it comes to classic after-dinner drinks, one’s mind may wander to spirits like amaro, Cognac, or bourbon. But what about classic Scotch? While the spirit is most often associated with grassy flavors, hearty peat, and supple smoke, there are a multitude of sweeter Scotch whiskies ideal for sipping post-meal. That’s why we’ve sorted through some of our favorite Scotches to round up the most decadent. In these bottles, expect baking spice and floral aromas along with ripe berry, dark chocolate, and toffee notes on the palate that will complement dessert or stand out all on their own.

So, if you’re looking for something different to spice up your after-supper sipping, consider one of these stunning post-dinner Scotches.

The GlenAllachie Speyside Single Malt Aged 12 Years

Aged in virgin oak barrels, The GlenAllachie’s 12-year-old Speyside Single Malt is incredibly bold given its age statement, and delivers robust yet well-integrated tannins. Its profile opens with ripe dark berry and baking spice aromas before washing the palate with a rich, sweet berry compote essence. Polished by a hint of toasted oak from time spent in the barrel, this Scotch is a berry pastry in a glass.

Average Price: $70

Score: 93

Arran Single Malt Sauternes Cask Finish

Hailing from the Lochranza Distillery on the Isle of Arran, Arran Single Malt Sauternes Cask Finish comes in at 50 percent ABV and offers a seductive medley of floral, fruit, and honey notes. Aged in the casks of one of the world’s most beloved sweet wines, this Scotch is indulgent and luxurious, with a thick mouthfeel begging to be enjoyed over ice.

Average Price: $80

Score: 94

The Glen Grant Single Malt Aged 15 Years

Citrusy and floral, The Glen Grant’s 15-year-old single malt expression is bottled at 50 percent ABV, yet the heat remains in check thanks to its undercurrent of malty sweetness. Aged in ex-bourbon barrels, the Scotch remains youthful and fresh despite its age statement, tying Meyer lemon and honeysuckle notes together with a cake batter-flavored bow.

Average Price: $93

Score: 94

Elements of Islay Sherry Cask

A blend of malt whiskies from a number of undisclosed Islay distilleries, this Scotch was bottled and released by independent bottler Elements of Islay. While complex smoke is present throughout, the bottle showcases peat’s sweeter side, with a palate of toffee and stewed berry compote. Aged in ex-sherry barrels and clocking in at 109 proof, the Scotch is certain to soothe any stuffed stomachs after a hearty meal.

Average Price: $110

Score: 94

Tamdhu 15 Year Old

If sherry bombs are your preferred style of Scotch, allow us to introduce you to Tamdhu 15 Year Old, a Speyside single malt aged exclusively in oloroso casks. Non-chill-filtered and bottled at 46 percent ABV, the Scotch splashes dark chocolate, stone fruit, and berry across the taste buds and finishes with sweet malt and fortified wine notes. Given the decadence present in this bottle, we suggest pairing it with a piece of dark chocolate.

Average Price: $150

Score: 93

The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

It wouldn’t be a comprehensive after-dinner roundup without The Macallan. Rich and full-bodied, Double Cask 15 Years Old Highland Single Malt stays true to the brand’s signature sherry style, delivering dried fruit aromas and a fortified wine essence on the palate. Carrying notes of baked apple and butterscotch, The Macallan Double Cask 15 leans to the sweeter side and is certain to satisfy any after-dinner cravings.

Average Price: $138

Score: 95

The Glenlivet 14 Year Cognac Cask Selection Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Given Cognac’s reputation as a traditional after-supper sipper, it’s only natural that a Scotch aged in Cognac barrels would be ripe for the same occasions. Reminiscent of a holiday fruit cake, The Glenlivet’s 14 Year Cognac Cask Selection offers pleasant caramel, apricot, and citrus notes, ideal for capping a comforting winter meal.

Average Price: $60

Score: 92

Glenmorangie The Quinta Ruban 14 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

If you’re looking for a Scotch that perfectly skirts the line between sweet and savory, we’d shoot for Glenmorangie’s The Quinta Ruban 14 Year Old Highland Single Malt. Matured in a combination of port casks and ex-bourbon barrels, the aged whisky offers spiced, earthy notes and a red-wine richness before finishing with dried fruit and caramelized nut flavors. And at 46 percent ABV, this Scotch is approachable yet satisfyingly complex.

Average Price: $70

Score: 93

Aberlour A’bunadh Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky

After tucking into something hearty, sipping on something stiff is required to break through the richness. On those occasions, Aberlour A’bunadh Speyside Single Malt is the perfect pick. Bottled cask-strength at 61.2 percent ABV, the whisky opens with orchard fruit and fresh flower aromas before the palate takes over with succulent, honey-coated stone fruit and a toasted oak finish. Given the heat in the proof, we recommend enjoying over a large block of ice to savor the flavor.

Average Price: $100

Score: 95

The GlenDronach Revival Aged 15 Years

Given that GlenDronach translates from Scottish Gaelic to “valley of the brambles,” it’s no surprise that this 15-year-old Scotch presents an abundance of rich, dark berry notes. Matured in a combination of oloroso and Pedro Ximenez casks, GlenDronach Revival boasts fortified wine notes that perfectly fuse with the palate’s ripe fig, walnut praline, and blackberry.

Average Price: $95

Score: 95