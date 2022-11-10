When properly paired, a good wine can elevate the dishes of any meal. Though less talked about, the same can be said for the dessert course. The tasty category of dessert wines, whose typical descriptors span candied fruits, nuts, and hints of spices, is ideal for cheese courses and sweet desserts.

Made from red and white grapes, these wines are much sweeter, and range in alcohol content from lower to higher than traditional table wines. This is due to various styles of winemaking, including interrupting the fermentation process in order to preserve residual sugars, utilizing frozen or noble rot-infected grapes, leaving fruit on the vine for prolonged periods, or drying picked grapes to an almost raisened state prior to fermentation.

Just as the methods of production vary, so do the styles of dessert wine. Common types include fortified wines, sparkling wines, fortified wines, and ice wines. The range of these dessert wines is vast and they are crafted all around the world using a variety of grapes. Finding the perfect bottle can be tough, especially if you’re partial to drier styles. Ahead we’ve gathered ten of our favorites to enjoy.

Best Port Wines for Dessert

Fonseca Bin No. 27 Port

This fruit-forward port offers rich flavors of cassis, cherries, and blackberries. It has a deep ruby color and a firm mouthfeel thanks to its tannins. This is an affordable pairing for impromptu wine and cheese nights or weeknight dinners. Average Price: $18

Graham’s 20 Year Old Tawny

Despite seeing lots of age, this 20 year old port is bursting with bright fruit and nice acidity. It has a golden amber that hints at its flavors of caramel and orange peel. The taste is smooth and slightly sweet, with nice almond and nut notes that lift the character of the wine. Average Price: $58

Warre’s Otima 20 Year Old Tawny Port

Aged for 20 years in seasoned oak casks, this port has a unique copper color and delicate taste. The fruit is sweet but not cloying and is muddled with notes of mild butterscotch and caramel. Pair this port with soft cheeses and lightly salted nuts. Average Price: $67

Best Sweet Red Wines for Dessert

Dutton Estate Winery Sweet Sisters Late Harvest Syrah 2017

This late-harvest wine has decadent aromas of red fruits and cracked pepper. The sweetness is tapered with sharp tannins and bold acidity, both of which add a nice textural component to the wine. Made from 100 percent Syrah it displays many of the grape’s distinctive smooth characteristics and is a pleasing choice for those new to dessert wines. Average Price: $25

Blandy’s 10 Year Madeira Rich Malmsey

While most drinkers are familiar with Port wine from the Douro Valley, Madeira is the other delicious dessert sipper from Portugal, specifically, the southern Portuguese islands of the same name. Switch up your fortified wine routine with this delicious 10-year bottling that’s bursting with intensely nutty, caramel, and dried-fruit flavors. Average Price: $32

Best Sweet White Wines for Dessert

Fuleky Pallas Tokaji Late Harvest

This Hungarian dessert wine is a perfect intro bottle for those interested in discovering the country’s native varieties. Made from the furmint grape, this wine’s sweet flavor profile is balanced by a structured acidity. Ringing in at a low 10.5 percent alcohol, this is a perfect choice for those looking for a lower-alcohol dessert wine. Pair with strong cheeses and fruit-based desserts. Average Price: $25

Abacela Winery Blanco Dulce 2020

Uniquely made from 100 percent Albariño, this wine is an enticing treat of honeyed peach aromas. It’s bursting with acidity, which helps cut through the sweetness and keeps the palate lively and refreshing. Average Price: $30

Domaine Sigalas VinSanto

Made from a blend of Assyrtiko and Aidani grapes, this wine offers warming notes of caramel and molasses that artfully blend with its floral tones. It has an intense sweetness that comes from allowing the picked grapes to dry in the sun before fermentation. Through this process, the wine reaches an incredible depth and makes for an exceptional sweet wine. Average Price: $109

Best Sparkling Dessert Wines

Inniskillin Sparkling Vidal Icewine 2019

Ice wine is one of the most interesting categories of dessert wines. This sparkling version is made from the hybrid grape Vidal and is fermented in pressurized tanks to deliver a light and lively effervescence. On the nose, you’ll find floral and orchard fruit notes that give way to persistent acidity and delicate flavors on the palate. Average price: $90