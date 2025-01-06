On Monday, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced a multi-year partnership with WWE hall of famer Hulk Hogan’s light lager brand, Real American Beer. Further, WWE will become a minority owner in the company, which first launched in June 2024.

According to a press release, the Real American Beer logo will be displayed on the ring mat corners during every episode of “Monday Night Raw,” which will make its Netflix debut on January 6. Additionally, WWE will promote the beer brand on its social and digital outlets with “original, short-form content.” The beer brand will also showcase WWE trademarks and wrestlers on in-store point-of-sale materials and promotional displays at retail stores where the product is sold nationwide.

Real American Beer is contract-brewed by several breweries and distributed by Breakthru Beverages. Since the retired wrestling superstar co-founded the brand last year, he’s been on the road promoting it in stores across the country. As of now, the beer is available in 20 states.

“Hulk Hogan has done a tremendous job introducing an exciting, new product to a competitive marketplace,” Grant Norris-Jones, executive vice president and head of global partnerships for WWE’s parent company TKO, said in the release. “We are excited to unlock a new partnership category and showcase Real American Beer in front of Netflix’s global audience.”

According to Sports Business Journal, the companies didn’t use an agency to establish the partnership. The financial terms and exact duration of the deal have not been disclosed.