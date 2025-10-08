On Wednesday, 50 Best announced its highly anticipated annual list of the World’s 50 Best Bars. At this year’s live ceremony in Hong Kong, the local Italian-inspired Bar Leone took home the top spot — marking the first time a bar in Asia has claimed the No. 1 position.

Italian bartender Lorenzo Antinori opened Bar Leone in June 2023, bringing Italy’s vibrant drinking culture to the heart of Hong Kong. Last year, Bar Leone made an impressive 50 Best debut, earning the No. 2 spot on the 2024 list. It also claimed the top placement on the 2025 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars earlier this year, so it was a favorite to take home the title in the world’s rankings. Bar Leone channels the feeling of Rome’s traditional neighborhood bars, crafting simple, traditional cocktails at the highest level of execution.

Bar Leone swapped spots with Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, which claimed the top ranking in 2024 and landed in the No. 2 position in 2025. Coming in at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots are Barcelona’s darlings Sips and Paradiso, which have both held the title of World’s Best Bar over the past few years. And rounding out the top 5 is London’s Tayēr + Elementary, a dual-concept space with produce-driven cocktails.

The highest ranking bar from the U.S. was New York City’s Superbueno (winner of VinePair’s 2023 Next Wave Award for Bar Program of the Year) at the No. 12 spot. Sip and Guzzle, another buzzy NYC bar, also took home an accolade, earning the Three Cents Best New Opening Award for 2025, at the No. 39 spot.

Keep reading for the full list of the world’s top bars, according to 50 Best.