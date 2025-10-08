On Wednesday, 50 Best announced its highly anticipated annual list of the World’s 50 Best Bars. At this year’s live ceremony in Hong Kong, the local Italian-inspired Bar Leone took home the top spot — marking the first time a bar in Asia has claimed the No. 1 position.

Italian bartender Lorenzo Antinori opened Bar Leone in June 2023, bringing Italy’s vibrant drinking culture to the heart of Hong Kong. Last year, Bar Leone made an impressive 50 Best debut, earning the No. 2 spot on the 2024 list. It also claimed the top placement on the 2025 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars earlier this year, so it was a favorite to take home the title in the world’s rankings. Bar Leone channels the feeling of Rome’s traditional neighborhood bars, crafting simple, traditional cocktails at the highest level of execution.

Bar Leone swapped spots with Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, which claimed the top ranking in 2024 and landed in the No. 2 position in 2025. Coming in at the No. 3 and No. 4 spots are Barcelona’s darlings Sips and Paradiso, which have both held the title of World’s Best Bar over the past few years. And rounding out the top 5 is London’s Tayēr + Elementary, a dual-concept space with produce-driven cocktails.

The highest ranking bar from the U.S. was New York City’s Superbueno (winner of VinePair’s 2023 Next Wave Award for Bar Program of the Year) at the No. 12 spot. Sip and Guzzle, another buzzy NYC bar, also took home an accolade, earning the Three Cents Best New Opening Award for 2025, at the No. 39 spot.

Keep reading for the full list of the world’s top bars, according to 50 Best.

Rank Bar Name Location
1 Bar Leone Hong Kong
2 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City
3 Sips  Barcelona 
4 Paradiso Barcelona
5 Tayēr + Elementary London 
6 Connaught Bar London 
7 Moebius Milano Milan
8 Line Athens
9 Jigger & Pony Singapore
10 Tres Monos Buenos Aires
11 Alquímico Cartagena 
12 Superbueno New York
13 Lady Bee Lima
14 Himkok Oslo
15 Bar Us Bangkok
16 Zest Seoul
17 Bar Nouveau Paris
18 Bar Benfiddich Tokyo
19 Caretaker’s Cottage Melbourne
20 The Cambridge Public House Paris
21 Satan’s Whiskers London
22 Locale Firenze Florence
23 Tlecān Mexico City
24 Tan Tan São Paulo
25 Mirror Bar Bratislava
26 CoChinChina Buenos Aires
27 Baba au Rum Athens
28 Nouvelle Vague Tirana
29 Hope & Sesame Guangzhou
30 Danico Paris
31 Scarfes Bar London
32 Svanen Oslo
33 Sastrería Martinez Lima
34 Panda & Sons Edinburgh
35 Röda Huset Stockholm
36 Mimi Kakushi Dubai
37 Salmon Guru Madrid
38 Coa Hong Kong
39 Sip & Guzzle New York
40 Drink Kong Rome
41 Double Chicken Please New York
42 Maybe Sammy Sydney 
43 1930 Milan 
44 Jewel of the South New Orleans
45 Virtù Tokyo 
46 Overstory New York
47 The Bar in Front of the Bar Athens
48 The Bellwood Tokyo
49 BKK Social Club Bangkok
50 Nutmeg & Clove Singapore

 