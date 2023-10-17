50 Best announced the 2023 recipients of its annual 50 Best Bars in the World list on Tuesday, according to a press release from the organization. This year’s awards ceremony was held in Singapore, marking the first time the event has been hosted in Asia.

The No. 1 spot on the list went to Barcelona establishment Sips, owned by industry vets Simone Caporale and Marc Álvarez. The bar features an intimate, dimly lit, pastel green interior and a menu boasting modern, innovative cocktails. Crowd-favorites include the Krypta — a clarified kiwi, calvados, and gin cocktail served in a custom, oval-shaped vessel with an enlarged opening for the drinker’s nose and mouth — and the Bubble, the spot’s refined Pornstar Martini riff. As of late last year, Sips now houses a second bar behind its main bar called Essencia, which offers guests a concept-based cocktail tasting menu experience.

After ranking as the best bar in North America earlier this year, New York City’s Double Chicken Please stole the No. 2 spot on the 2023 World’s 50 Best Bar list, with Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, Barcelona’s Paradiso, and London’s Connaught Bar rounding out the list’s top five.

This year’s lineup features a handful of new entries from bars across Europe and Asia, with Seoul’s Zest debuting as the highest-rated newcomer at the No.18 spot. The list also reflects a growing cocktail bar scene in Mexico City, with four of its bars among this year’s winners. Still, London holds the spot as the most awarded cocktail city, boasting five recipients within its limits.

Keep reading to discover the new 50 Best Bars in the World:

Rank Bar Name Location
1 Sips Barcelona
2 Double Chicken Please New York City
3 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City
4 Paradiso Barcelona
5 Connaught Bar London
6 Little Red Door Paris
7 Licorería Limantour Mexico City
8 Tayēr + Elementary London
9 Alquímico Cartagena
10 Himkok Oslo
11 Tres Monos Buenos Aires
12 Line Athens
13 BKK Social Club Bangkok
14 Jigger & Pony Singapore
15 Maybe Sammy Sydney
16 Salmon Guru Madrid
17 Overstory New York City
18 Zest Seoul
19 Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar Bangkok
20 Coa Hong Kong
21 Drink Kong Rome
22 Hanky Panky Mexico City
23 Caretaker’s Cottage Melbourne
24 Café La Trova Miami
25 Baba au Rum Athens
26 CoChinChina Buenos Aires
27 Katana Kitten New York City
28 Satan’s Whiskers London
29 Wax On Berlin
30 Florería Atlántico Buenos Aires
31 Röda Huset Stockholm
32 Sago House Singapore
33 Freni e Frizioni Rome
34 Argo Hong Kong
35 A Bar With Shapes for a Name London
36 The SG Club Tokyo
37 Bar Benfiddich Tokyo
38 The Cambridge Public House Paris
39 Panda & Sons Edinburgh
40 Mimi Kakushi Dubai
41 Scarfes Bar London
42 1930 Milan
43 Carnaval Lima
44 L’Antiquario Naples
45 Baltra Bar Mexico City
46 Locale Firenze Florence
47 The Clumsies Athens
48 Atlas Singapore
49 Jewel of the South New Orleans
50 Galaxy Bar Dubai

