50 Best announced the 2023 recipients of its annual 50 Best Bars in the World list on Tuesday, according to a press release from the organization. This year’s awards ceremony was held in Singapore, marking the first time the event has been hosted in Asia.
The No. 1 spot on the list went to Barcelona establishment Sips, owned by industry vets Simone Caporale and Marc Álvarez. The bar features an intimate, dimly lit, pastel green interior and a menu boasting modern, innovative cocktails. Crowd-favorites include the Krypta — a clarified kiwi, calvados, and gin cocktail served in a custom, oval-shaped vessel with an enlarged opening for the drinker’s nose and mouth — and the Bubble, the spot’s refined Pornstar Martini riff. As of late last year, Sips now houses a second bar behind its main bar called Essencia, which offers guests a concept-based cocktail tasting menu experience.
After ranking as the best bar in North America earlier this year, New York City’s Double Chicken Please stole the No. 2 spot on the 2023 World’s 50 Best Bar list, with Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, Barcelona’s Paradiso, and London’s Connaught Bar rounding out the list’s top five.
This year’s lineup features a handful of new entries from bars across Europe and Asia, with Seoul’s Zest debuting as the highest-rated newcomer at the No.18 spot. The list also reflects a growing cocktail bar scene in Mexico City, with four of its bars among this year’s winners. Still, London holds the spot as the most awarded cocktail city, boasting five recipients within its limits.
Keep reading to discover the new 50 Best Bars in the World:
|Rank
|Bar Name
|Location
|1
|Sips
|Barcelona
|2
|Double Chicken Please
|New York City
|3
|Handshake Speakeasy
|Mexico City
|4
|Paradiso
|Barcelona
|5
|Connaught Bar
|London
|6
|Little Red Door
|Paris
|7
|Licorería Limantour
|Mexico City
|8
|Tayēr + Elementary
|London
|9
|Alquímico
|Cartagena
|10
|Himkok
|Oslo
|11
|Tres Monos
|Buenos Aires
|12
|Line
|Athens
|13
|BKK Social Club
|Bangkok
|14
|Jigger & Pony
|Singapore
|15
|Maybe Sammy
|Sydney
|16
|Salmon Guru
|Madrid
|17
|Overstory
|New York City
|18
|Zest
|Seoul
|19
|Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar
|Bangkok
|20
|Coa
|Hong Kong
|21
|Drink Kong
|Rome
|22
|Hanky Panky
|Mexico City
|23
|Caretaker’s Cottage
|Melbourne
|24
|Café La Trova
|Miami
|25
|Baba au Rum
|Athens
|26
|CoChinChina
|Buenos Aires
|27
|Katana Kitten
|New York City
|28
|Satan’s Whiskers
|London
|29
|Wax On
|Berlin
|30
|Florería Atlántico
|Buenos Aires
|31
|Röda Huset
|Stockholm
|32
|Sago House
|Singapore
|33
|Freni e Frizioni
|Rome
|34
|Argo
|Hong Kong
|35
|A Bar With Shapes for a Name
|London
|36
|The SG Club
|Tokyo
|37
|Bar Benfiddich
|Tokyo
|38
|The Cambridge Public House
|Paris
|39
|Panda & Sons
|Edinburgh
|40
|Mimi Kakushi
|Dubai
|41
|Scarfes Bar
|London
|42
|1930
|Milan
|43
|Carnaval
|Lima
|44
|L’Antiquario
|Naples
|45
|Baltra Bar
|Mexico City
|46
|Locale Firenze
|Florence
|47
|The Clumsies
|Athens
|48
|Atlas
|Singapore
|49
|Jewel of the South
|New Orleans
|50
|Galaxy Bar
|Dubai
