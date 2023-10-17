50 Best announced the 2023 recipients of its annual 50 Best Bars in the World list on Tuesday, according to a press release from the organization. This year’s awards ceremony was held in Singapore, marking the first time the event has been hosted in Asia.

The No. 1 spot on the list went to Barcelona establishment Sips, owned by industry vets Simone Caporale and Marc Álvarez. The bar features an intimate, dimly lit, pastel green interior and a menu boasting modern, innovative cocktails. Crowd-favorites include the Krypta — a clarified kiwi, calvados, and gin cocktail served in a custom, oval-shaped vessel with an enlarged opening for the drinker’s nose and mouth — and the Bubble, the spot’s refined Pornstar Martini riff. As of late last year, Sips now houses a second bar behind its main bar called Essencia, which offers guests a concept-based cocktail tasting menu experience.

After ranking as the best bar in North America earlier this year, New York City’s Double Chicken Please stole the No. 2 spot on the 2023 World’s 50 Best Bar list, with Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, Barcelona’s Paradiso, and London’s Connaught Bar rounding out the list’s top five.

This year’s lineup features a handful of new entries from bars across Europe and Asia, with Seoul’s Zest debuting as the highest-rated newcomer at the No.18 spot. The list also reflects a growing cocktail bar scene in Mexico City, with four of its bars among this year’s winners. Still, London holds the spot as the most awarded cocktail city, boasting five recipients within its limits.

Keep reading to discover the new 50 Best Bars in the World:

Rank Bar Name Location 1 Sips Barcelona 2 Double Chicken Please New York City 3 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City 4 Paradiso Barcelona 5 Connaught Bar London 6 Little Red Door Paris 7 Licorería Limantour Mexico City 8 Tayēr + Elementary London 9 Alquímico Cartagena 10 Himkok Oslo 11 Tres Monos Buenos Aires 12 Line Athens 13 BKK Social Club Bangkok 14 Jigger & Pony Singapore 15 Maybe Sammy Sydney 16 Salmon Guru Madrid 17 Overstory New York City 18 Zest Seoul 19 Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar Bangkok 20 Coa Hong Kong 21 Drink Kong Rome 22 Hanky Panky Mexico City 23 Caretaker’s Cottage Melbourne 24 Café La Trova Miami 25 Baba au Rum Athens 26 CoChinChina Buenos Aires 27 Katana Kitten New York City 28 Satan’s Whiskers London 29 Wax On Berlin 30 Florería Atlántico Buenos Aires 31 Röda Huset Stockholm 32 Sago House Singapore 33 Freni e Frizioni Rome 34 Argo Hong Kong 35 A Bar With Shapes for a Name London 36 The SG Club Tokyo 37 Bar Benfiddich Tokyo 38 The Cambridge Public House Paris 39 Panda & Sons Edinburgh 40 Mimi Kakushi Dubai 41 Scarfes Bar London 42 1930 Milan 43 Carnaval Lima 44 L’Antiquario Naples 45 Baltra Bar Mexico City 46 Locale Firenze Florence 47 The Clumsies Athens 48 Atlas Singapore 49 Jewel of the South New Orleans 50 Galaxy Bar Dubai

