There’s a new tequila RTD on the scene — just in time for outdoor drinking season.

On Tuesday, White Claw announced the newest addition to its lineup of canned offerings: the White Claw Tequila Smash. In a press release, the brand disclosed that its first-ever tequila drink will be a blend of seltzer, authentic tequila, real fruit juice, and blue agave nectar.

Following the tremendous success of its hard seltzers, the brand launched a vodka-based beverage in 2023. Given tequila’s status as the most rapidly growing spirit in the country, it was only a matter of time before White Claw integrated it into its portfolio.

“White Claw pioneered the ready-to-drink category, which continues to be one of the fastest growing beverage categories and ripe for disruption,” president of Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Phil Rosse said in the release. “Following the success of our White Claw Vodka + Soda launch last year, we seized the opportunity to bring decades of beverage research and flavor innovation to another popular spirit, tequila.”

The new Tequila Smash, which is rolling out in stores across the U.S. now, will be available in four flavors: Strawberry Guava, Pineapple Passion Fruit, Mango Tamarind, and Lime Prickly Pear. The flavors will be sold in variety 8-packs with a suggested retail price of $18.99. According to the brand, each 12-oz can contains 100 calories and comes in at 5 percent ABV.

If you’re stocking up for barbecues, pool days, or beach trips, keep an eye out.