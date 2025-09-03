After establishing itself as a key player in the modern rye landscape, Vermont’s Whistlepig Whiskey is making waves in the American single malt category. The cult brand’s latest release? WhistlePig 30 Single Malt “The BigShǝBàng,” which, after aging for three decades, will be the brand’s oldest single malt to ever hit the market.

WhistlePig released its first single malt in 2023, a 21-year-old expression called “The Béhôlden.” The following year, it upped the ante with the launch of the oddly named “The Badönkådonk” 25-year-old single malt. And now, WhistlePig is pushing the category to new heights with the upcoming release of The BigShǝBàng. This is a big step for American single malt, particularly after its recognition as an official spirits category by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) in December 2024.

The latest expression was aged in new American oak barrels for 30 years and finished in Vin Santo barrels before being bottled at 90.4 proof. The Italian dessert wine’s influence is said to impart notes of toasted cedar, clove, and honeyed bread.

“The BigShǝBàng is a flavor supernova — radiant, otherworldly, and unlike anything we’ve ever put in a bottle,” WhistlePig’s head blender Meghan Ireland said in the release. “We’ve been hunting down Vin Santo barrels for a few years now, and the stars finally aligned with a precious few to finish this inaugural release. As with many of our most elusive casks, they’ve proved to be a catalyst for complexity that’s well worth the quest.”

Founded in 2008, WhistlePig is a relatively young company, so the brand sourced the whiskey used to craft The BigShǝBàng from a distillery in Canada.The single malt was produced at Nova Scotia’s Glenora Distillery then shipped to the WhistlePig distillery in 2024 to finish its aging journey, a brand representative told VinePair.

With fewer than four barrels available, The BigShǝBàng is anticipated to be a highly-limited, exclusive release. It will be available this fall at The WhistlePig Vault in Louisville and select accounts nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4,999 per bottle.

The launch will arrive in tandem with the limited annual releases of the brand’s aforementioned 21-year-old and 25-year-old single malts. The brand has yet to announce whether it will release The BigShǝBàng again after its initial rollout, so prospective buyers should act fast if they want to secure a bottle.