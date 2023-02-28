Unconventional whiskey brand WhistlePig is welcoming a new expression this month in limited quantities — and for a hefty price tag.

The Béhôlden, an American single malt whiskey, is now available for purchase online, according to a press release from the brand. WhistlePig claims the product is the first heavily-matured single malt in North America; the brand states it’s aged for twice as long as the oldest American single malt.

“WhistlePig Whiskey stands for breaking boundaries, first and foremost through big age statements,” the brand states in the release. “They now have their sights set on single malt to bring something new to the whiskey world.”

The Béhôlden retails for a suggested price of $799.99 per 750-milliliter bottle and can be found on WhistlePig’s online shop. It’s also available in select brick and mortar liquor shops. The brand produced a mere 18 barrels of whiskey for this expression’s release.

The whiskey was aged for 21 years in American oak ex-bourbon barrels and four weeks in rye barrels, giving the spirit its distinctively bold flavor. On the palate, expect flavors of golden raisin, graham cracker, black cherry, solid oak, maple, and praline. A finish of rich smoke rounds out the finish, according to the brand’s tasting notes.

“While most Single Malt Scotch whiskey was created by traditionalists and for traditionalists — often sticking to a classic, malty profile — WhistlePig Whiskey is bringing something new to the category with character that resonates with a new generation — not your grandpa,” the brand states.

WhistlePig also plans to launch a 20-year-old single malt by 2024, followed by another (more heavily-matured) expression.