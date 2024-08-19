Fine wine-lovers, look away. In a video posted to its Instagram account on Saturday, Spanish nightclub Chingon Nights showed off its alleged €120,000 sangria made with about 10 bottles of Petrus. Yes, that Petrus, the 100-point Bordeaux that regularly sells for over $5,000 a bottle and can reach $20,000 or more depending on the vintage.

The video, captioned “La Sangria Mas Cara del Mundo” (“The Most Expensive Sangria in the World”) could make any seasoned wine collector weep. While some enthusiasts might wait their whole lives to try a sip of this coveted liquid, the nightclub powers through what seems to be 10 full bottles of Petrus, adding them to a giant punch bowl with fruit slices and orange juice.

It looks like Chignon Nights, which according to its Instagram page has locations in Madrid, Ibiza, Marbella, and Barcelona, is no stranger to blowing through luxury wines and spirits in the name of a good time. Other videos on its page showcase guests spraying or even dumping bottles of Champagne on the dance floor. But while we might be used to seeing Champagne get thrown around in celebrations, the total disregard for Petrus just hits harder.

Commenters on the video agreed, with some users dropping an earnest: “Oh, no you didn’t really do that.” Others criticized the debauchery, with posts like “Stupidity at its finest, if you got the money for that, please enjoy the wine correctly and enjoy every rare wine you can get.” Others insisted that the Petrus bottles were fakes, and we’re really hoping that’s the case.

All we can wish is that no real Petrus was harmed in the making of this film.