While Truly is best known for its malt-based seltzers, it’s now entering the spirits game. The brand announced its first vodka seltzer line on Tuesday.

Four flavors of Truly Vodka Seltzer will hit shelves starting next week, according to an Oct. 4 press release. The spirits-based canned drinks will include six-times-distilled vodka and real fruit juice, with an easily crushable profile at five percent ABV and 110 calories each.

Each variation in the initial rollout is a mashup of two fruit flavors: Blackberry & Lemon, Cherry & Lime, Peach & Tangerine, and Pineapple & Cranberry. Each includes one primary fruit flavor, with notes of a secondary fruit to complement it.

Truly’s portfolio currently spans over 30 flavors across fruit, tea, punch, Margarita, and lemonade lines. The company also offers several flavored vodkas, launched earlier this year. The recent introduction of vodka-based seltzers is core to the company’s vision, according to the brand.

“You could say the traditional vodka seltzer was my inspiration for Truly Hard Seltzer from day one, for its refreshing taste and endless possibilities,” Boston Beer director of product development Casey O’Neill states in the release. “Our team has spent countless months testing thousands of drinkers on hundreds of recipes and flavor combinations to get the latest and greatest extension of Truly just right. A spirits-based seltzer that’s crisp, clean, and flavorful has been my north star for Truly innovation, but it’s safe to say we’re just getting started.”

While the original Truly Hard Seltzer is often mistakenly called a “vodka soda in a can,” it’s looking like that misnomer will finally be true.