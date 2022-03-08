Truly is venturing away from its seltzer roots and into the vodka arena with the launch of a new spirit line, Truly Flavored Vodka.

The 30 percent ABV vodka will be available in three flavors inspired by Truly’s beloved seltzer repertoire: Strawberry Lemonade, Wild Berry, and Pineapple Mango. Curious drinkers can find bottles ranging from 50-milliliter to 1-liter in select grocery stores starting this month.

Truly, which is owned by Boston Beer Company, collaborated on this launch with Beam Suntory. The official release of Truly Flavored Vodka follows last year’s announcement of a partnership between Boston Beer and Beam Suntory, in hopes of bringing Suntory’s Sauza tequila brand into the RTD space, and Truly into the spirits arena.

“As we enter an entirely new category for the brand, we’re thrilled to be working in tandem with the pioneers in premium spirits at Beam Suntory to bring our latest innovation to life,” Lesya Lysyj, Boston Beer Company CMO, said in today’s press release. “With the launch of Truly Flavored Vodka, we want to defy what consumers think vodka can be and create a product that’s flavorful, colorful, and endlessly interesting.”