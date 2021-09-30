Maybe hard seltzer taprooms truly are the next big thing.

Truly Hard Seltzer recently announced plans to open its first brick-and-mortar location — Truly LA — in Downtown Los Angeles. “Art and creativity” will be a theme at the massive 8,000-square-foot space, according to a press release from the company.

“We wanted to do something no one else has done — and that’s how Truly LA was born,” Lesya Lysyj, CMO of the Boston Beer Company, stated. “At its core, our brand is all about bringing people together and forming genuine connections, and Truly LA is a physical representation of that sentiment.”

The taproom will feature indoor and outdoor seating space that can accommodate 350 guests at a time. Truly LA plans to offer visitors exclusive flavors across 12 taps, a menu of Truly cocktails, and limited-edition merchandise. While sipping on all things seltzer, guests can also enjoy a “globally-inspired food menu.”

But the space is not just for drinking. It will also be a hub for art and community. Truly LA is working with local artists on murals throughout the building and even plans to host a series of “Truly-inspired” concerts and comedy shows.

Having already broken ground in L.A.’s Arts District, Truly LA is slated to open in early 2022 — so there’s plenty of time to check it out before peak seltzer season kicks off next summer.