Troy Aikman, the historic Dallas Cowboys quarterback, is launching his own health-focused beer label out of Austin, Texas Called Eight. The low-calorie light lager is the latest addition to the “better-for-you” beer trend, as more consumers become concerned with how their wellness is tied to their drinking.

This brand is a collaboration of not only Aikman, but many big players in the beer industry and beyond: Doug Campbell, the former president of Brewery Ommegang Ommegang; Ruchi Desai, a leader in business and operations in the finance world; and Jake Duneier, an entrepreneur, strategist, and investor for dozens of high-profile start-ups. Aikman served as the longest tenured quarterback in the history of the Dallas Cowboys franchise and currently works as a business mogul and sports broadcaster for Fox.

The project was developed in partnership with Oregon State University’s Food Science and Technology department, involving two years of research to create “a beer for those who put in the hard work.”

“I’ve learned that I’m a better father, friend, and athlete when I am eating and drinking well. I know a lot of people feel the same way,” Aikman said in a press release. “Being ‘healthy’ is a balance between physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. I use physical exercise to reduce my stress and support longevity, and practice good nutrition and clean eating to maintain my lifestyle. When it comes to grabbing a beer though, I found that my options were limited.”

Aikman’s flagship brew, Eight’s Elite Light Lager is made with organic grains and Hallertau-Taurus hops, which are rich in antioxidants. It has no additives or added sugars. The beer clocks in at a longevity-friendly 90 calories and 2.6 grams of carbohydrates.

For those curious to try Eight, it will only be available in the Lone Star State to start — launching throughout February in bars and restaurants on draft, and then moving to retail locations in March.

“We felt that the market was in need of something new and something fresh, and that was our vision. When we called on key distributors and key retails, I was amazed at how enthusiastic they were of the concept and what we wanted to do with it. I’ve only gotten more excited,” Aikman told CNBC.

Excited to finally share this project with y’all. It’s been 2 years in the making

with a lot of hard work and dedication. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. Be

sure to give @drinkeightbeer a follow & stay tuned for more🍺 pic.twitter.com/rpAfYzMb4N — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) January 4, 2022

When available in retail locations, Eight will be sold in 6-packs, 12-packs, and 19.2-ounce stovepipe cans. Prices are not yet listed.