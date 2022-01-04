Topo Chico is already having a great start to 2022.

On Tuesday, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, owned by Molson Coors, released its highly anticipated new flavor: Ranch Water, set to release in select regional markets. The brand also announced that its original Topo Chico Hard Seltzer variety pack is now available nationwide.

The Ranch Water flavor is derived from the eponymous Texan long-drink made with tequila, lime, and Topo Chico sparkling mineral water (think, a Margarita highball). The Topo Chico hard seltzer variation will include fresh lime juice. It will be available in stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and of course, Texas.

“There’s no cocktail in Texas more legendary than Ranch Water. Given the love Texans have shown for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, it’s only natural for the brand to refresh the taste of the classic Texas drink like only we can,” Matt Escalante, senior director of hard seltzers at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said in a press release. “Between launching Ranch Water Hard Seltzer regionally and nationally distributing our variety pack, we’re hitting the ground running in the new year with a new flavor proposition and new markets across the country for drinkers to enjoy Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.”

The simultaneous expansion of the original variety pack means U.S. fans can now enjoy the hard seltzer’s flagship flavors: Strawberry Guava, Exotic Pineapple, Tangy Lemon, and Tropical Mango. This expansion has been in the works since last year, when Molson Coors partnered with Coca-Cola to produce and distribute an alcoholic version of the Topo Chico brand. Previously, the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Variety Packs were only available in nine states and seven metropolitan areas.

For those looking out for more, don’t worry: The Margarita flavor pack is projected to release soon in 2022.