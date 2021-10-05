Once again, we’re reminded that the hard seltzer craze has not come to an end. Molson Coors announced on Oct. 5 that it’s dropping a Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer Variety Pack, which should hit shelves next year.

This marks the second Topo Chico hard seltzer variety pack, and the brand’s first “full flavor extension,” according to a press release.

“Most of the prepackaged Margarita flavored options out there right now taste artificial and nothing like the actual cocktail,” Matt Escalante, senior director of hard seltzers at Molson Coors, stated in the release. “With Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer, we’re capturing the complexity of a real Margarita in hard seltzer form […] We can’t wait for drinkers to try it.”

The variety pack will feature four distinct flavors. Come 2022, consumers can sip on Classic Margarita, Tropical Pineapple, Strawberry Hibiscus, and Prickly Pear. Each 12-ounce can contains 100 calories and arrives at 4.5 percent ABV.

As for that “complexity” that Escalante referenced, this will apparently arise from the new line being infused with “lime, salt, and tequila notes, and lightly sweetened with agave,” according to the release.

Since partnering with Coca Cola last spring, Molson Coors has set its sights on expanding products to all 50 states. If the reaction to the launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer revealed anything, it’s that the demand is there.

“We love to see the consumer response and believe Molson Coors will bring yet another cutting-edge innovation to the category with Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer that will not only win with existing fans but recruit new drinkers into the hard seltzer category,” Dan White, chief of New Revenue Streams at the Coca-Cola Company, said.