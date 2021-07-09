With hard seltzer sales soaring and new players entering the market regularly, speculation abounds as to how long the trend can continue. Now, in the heat of the summer, a major name is getting out of the game.

In a surprise statement, Molson Coors’s chief marketing officer, Michelle St. Jacques, and U.S. sales president, Kevin Doyle, reportedly told wholesalers that there would be no more deliveries of Coors Seltzer, according to BrewBound.

The Coors-branded beverage launched in September as a “seltzer with a mission,” tied to a partnership with Change the Course to help restore rivers across America.

The decision to halt production of Coors Seltzer comes on the heels of the Orange Cream Pop flavored launch in early June and only two weeks after the announcement of the spiked ice cream collaboration with Tipsy Scoop.

The brand said it is ceasing production of its spin-off hard seltzer after analyzing industry figures indicating that hard seltzer extensions of traditional beer brands fare poorly in comparison to standalone labels like White Claw and Truly.

“That’s why we’ve made the decision to discontinue Coors Seltzer in the U.S. and commit our energy, resources, material supply, and shelf space to Vizzy and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer,” the statement read.

While there will be plenty of hard seltzer to choose from this summer, fans of Coors Seltzer’s five flavors better stock up while they can.