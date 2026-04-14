The number of craft breweries in the U.S. contracted for the second year in a row in 2025 with a 2.9-percent year-over-year decrease, according to the Brewers Association’s (BA) annual production report for the craft industry. The BA recorded 9,578 operating craft breweries last year. The number of microbreweries showed the largest decline with a 4.4-percent drop. Taprooms and brewpubs trailed behind with 2.7 and 2.5 percent decreases, respectively.

In its annual craft brewing industry production report, the BA documents the craft segment’s total output by volume, number of breweries, market share, and workforce size. The report also ranks the country’s craft brewing companies by sales volume. The BA categorizes a brewer as craft if it produces fewer than 6 million barrels of beer or less annually and if 25 percent or less of the company is owned by another entity in the beverage-alcohol industry. Its data does not include flavored malt beverages.

Total production in the craft industry dipped by 5.1 percent last year, a less drastic drop than beer’s overall 5.7-percent decrease in volume. Craft’s less dramatic dip in volume than the entire category helped it lift its market share by 0.1 percent. Independently, 60 percent of all U.S. craft breweries reported declines in volume, 39 percent reported growth, and 1 percent reported no change.

Below is a table of the top 50 craft breweries of 2025.

The Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewing Companies of 2025

Rank Company City State 1 D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc Pottsville PA 2 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Chico CA 3 Boston Beer Co Boston MA 4 Tilray Beer Brands New York NY 5 Duvel Moortgat USA Cooperstown NY 6 Athletic Brewing Company Milford CT 7 Gambrinus Shiner TX 8 Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn NY 9 Monster Brewing Longmont CO 10 Deschutes Brewery Bend OR 11 Artisanal Brewing Ventures Charlotte NC 12 Garage Beer Co Columbus OH 13 New Glarus Brewing Co New Glarus WI 14 Matt Brewing Co Utica NY 15 Georgetown Brewing Co Seattle WA 16 Gordon Biersch Brewing Co San Jose CA 17 Fiddlehead Brewing Shelburne VT 18 Tivoli Brewing Company Denver CO 19 Rhinegeist Brewery Cincinnati OH 20 Narragansett Brewing Co Pawtucket RI 21 Allagash Brewing Company Portland ME 22 Tršegs Brewing Co Hershey PA 23 Barrel One Collective Boston MA 24 August Schell Brewing Company New Ulm MN 25 Three Floyds Brewing Munster IN 26 Great Lakes Brewing Company Cleveland OH 27 Hendler Family Brewing Company Framingham MA 28 Stevens Point Brewery Stevens Point WI 29 Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Athens GA 30 Great Frontier Holdings Eugene OR 31 Pittsburgh Brewing Co Pittsburgh PA 32 Odell Brewing Co Fort Collins CO 33 Maui Brewing Company Kihei HI 34 Abita Brewing Co Covington LA 35 BrewDog Brewing Co Canal Winchester OH 36 Alaskan Brewing Co. Juneau AK 37 Kona Brewing Hawaii Kailua-Kona HI 38 Saint Arnold Brewing Co Houston TX 39 Revolution Brewing Chicago IL 40 Summit Brewing Co St. Paul MN 41 Pizza Port Carlsbad CA 42 New Trail Brewing Company Williamsport PA 43 pFriem Family Brewers Hood River OR 44 Russian River Brewing Co Santa Rosa CA 45 The Florida Brewery Auburndale FL 46 Maine Beer Company Freeport ME 47 Surly Brewing Company Minneapolis MN 48 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Huntington Beach CA 49 Coronado Brewing Co Coronado CA 50 Fat Head’s Brewery Middleburg Heights OH

VP Pro Take

““Happy BA production data report day to all who celebrate,” a colleague texted me this morning. For us ink-stained/pixel-pushing wretches in the beer press, it can feel a bit like Christmas, having all this new material to pore over. It’s here! It’s finally here!

I’ll have more analysis stemming from this annual cache — and the Craft Brewers Conference (CBC), which I’ll be covering next week in Philadelphia for VinePair — in the coming weeks, keep an eye on Hop Take for that. But off the rip, one thing that jumped out at me is the reshuffled top-three BA-defined craft breweries by volume. Yuengling is still in the top spot. But for the first time, Sierra Nevada has ascended to #2, displacing Boston Beer Co. (BBC), which now sits in third.

Nobody who’s paid any attention to this industry over the past decade could possibly be surprised by BBC’s descent from its penultimate perch. This was a long time coming. Beer Business Daily noted that as of BBC’s latest earnings call earlier this month, “beyond beer” holdings— Angry Orchard, Sun Cruiser, Truly, and Twisted Tea, among others — now make up some 85 percent of the firm’s overall offerings. “We knew that the rapid growth of craft beer over the past 20 years was unsustainable, and I’m happy to report that early on we hedged against that by continuing to diversify our portfolio,” co-founder, chairman, and then-and-now chief executive Jim Koch told analysts.

That’s the glass half-full way of looking at it. And despite ongoing and costly missteps with Truly, and getting ambushed by Surfside, it’s true that BBC saw the “fourth category” coming around the bend better than many others in its first-wave craft cohort. But the flipside is also true, which is that its flagship Samuel Adams brand has gone from one of the leaders of the segment to an utter non-entity in the past decade, and BBC’s 2019 acquisition of Dogfish Head has not borne much fruit — not for that company’s sales of “core beer,” at least. (Its canned cocktails do alright, and it has lately found a bit of a groove with Grateful Dead collabs.) There’s some symmetry in BBC rising to such great craft-brewing heights with Koch as CEO, then climbing down from them with him once again in that role. But for years, Sam Adams’ longtime slogan, “For the love of beer,” has been unrequited in the sales data. And here we are.

On the other hand, Sierra Nevada has stayed saddled on the horse that got it this far, with few exceptions. Strainge Beast and Tea West — a hard kombucha and a hard tea brand, respectively, both since discontinued — are the only two I can think of off the top of my head. (I guess you could toss Hop Splash, the serviceable hop water it launched in 2022, or Trail Pass, its successful nonalcoholic beer brand, into that column, if you insist.) Even its M&A misfire, Sufferfest, was a beer brand; it just didn’t pan out. At CBC 2025 in Indianapolis, its execs spent a lot of time talking about how focused it was on beer as such, rather than, say, looking for “white space.” Looks like that focus is paying off.” —Dave Infante, VinePair columnist and contributing editor

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