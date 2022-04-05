The Brewers Association released its annual report of the top 50 U.S. breweries, disaggregated into top 50 overall breweries as well as top 50 craft breweries.

The craft brewing industry saw recovery growth on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, which radically changed beer consumption and production. Small and independent brewers produced 24.8 million barrels of beer and saw 8 percent growth. Craft beer’s overall beer market share by volume grew from 12.2 percent last year to 13.1 percent in 2021.

Despite the relative industry rebound, recovery from COVID is ongoing and is reflected in production levels, said the Brewers Association’s chief economist Bart Watson in the report.

​​“Craft brewer sales rebounded in 2021, lifted by the return of draught and at-the-brewery traffic,” he said. “However, the mixed performance across business models and geographies as well as production levels that still lag 2019 suggest that many breweries remain in recovery mode. Add in continuing supply chain and pricing challenges, and 2022 will be a critical year for many brewers.”

While craft brewery openings dropped for a second consecutive year, the closing rate also declined, a trend the report attributes to increased sales numbers and government relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The list of top 50 craft breweries is led, for the seventh year in a row, by D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc., hailing from Pottsville, Penn. CANarchy overtook Bell’s Brewery, Inc. for the sixth spot, and SweetWater Brewing Co eclipsed Deschutes Brewery in sales for the tenth.

Meanwhile, in the list of top 50 breweries overall, the top ten carried over from last year, led by Anheuser-Busch, Molson-Coors, Constellation, and Heinkein USA.

The full report can be viewed here, and 2020’s results can be seen here.

Rank Company City State
1 D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc Pottsville PA
2 Boston Beer Co Boston, Milton MA, DE
3 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Chico CA
4 Duvel Moortgat USA Paso Robles, Kansas City, Cooperstown CA, MO, NY
5 Gambrinus Berkeley, Shiner CA, TX
6 Bell’s Brewery, Inc Comstock MI
7 CANarchy Longmont, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Comstock, Dallas CO, FL, UT, MI, TX
8 Artisanal Brewing Ventures Downingtown, Lakewood, Brooklyn PA, NY, NY
9 Stone Brewing Escondido CA
10 SweetWater Brewing Co Atlanta GA
11 Deschutes Brewery Bend OR
12 New Glarus Brewing Co New Glarus WI
13 Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn NY
14 Matt Brewing Co Utica NY
15 Gordon Biersch Brewing Co San Jose CA
16 Abita Brewing Co Covington LA
17 Minhas Craft Brewery Monroe WI
18 Stevens Point Brewery Stevens Point WI
19 Great Lakes Brewing Company Cleveland OH
20 Odell Brewing Co Fort Collins CO
21 Harpoon Brewery Boston MA
22 Summit Brewing Co Saint Paul MN
23 Allagash Brewing Company Portland ME
24 Troegs Brewing Co Hershey PA
25 Georgetown Brewing Co Seattle WA
26 Three Floyds Brewing Munster IN
27 Athletic Brewing Company Stratford CT
28 Rhinegeist Brewery Cincinnati OH
29 Kona Brewing Co Kailua-Kona HI
30 August Schell Brewing Company New Ulm MN
31 Alaskan Brewing Co Juneau AK
32 Narragansett Brewing Co Pawtucket RI
33 Rogue Ales Brewery Newport OR
34 Kings & Convicts Brewing/Ballast Point San Diego CA
35 Flying Dog Brewery Frederick MD
36 Long Trail Brewing Co Bridgewater Corners VT
37 Lost Coast Brewery Eureka CA
38 Revolution Brewing Chicago IL
39 Surly Brewing Company Minneapolis MN
40 Ninkasi Brewing Co Eugene OR
41 Creature Comforts Brewing Co Athens GA
42 21st Amendment Brewery Bay Area CA
43 Maui Brewing Co Kihei HI
44 Saint Arnold Brewing Co Houston TX
45 Scofflaw Brewing Co Atlanta GA
46 Shipyard Brewing Co Portland ME
47 Left Hand Brewing Company Longmont CO
48 Modern Times Drinks San Diego CA
49 Fiddlehead Brewing Shelburne VT
50 North Coast Brewing Co Inc Fort Bragg CA