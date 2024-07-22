While the idea may be virtually impossible to confirm, beer is suspected to be the oldest alcoholic drink in history. And even if it’s not, it remains the most universal: today, beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage worldwide, and is the second-most popular beverage in general, ranking second only to tea.

There are over one hundred distinct styles of brewing beer, and many nations have become world-renowned for their variations on the brew. For example, Belgium is known for the witbier, a traditional Belgian wheat beer, while the United Kingdom is more popular for its lagers. While specific regions are known for certain styles of beer production, brewers across the globe produce a variety of styles to keep up with demand.

What country produces the most beer?

According to BarthHaas, a German hop trader accounting for 30 percent of the market share, China was the world’s top producer of beer in 2023, followed by the United States and Brazil, respectively.

Read on to discover which countries produced the most beer in 2023.

The Top 20 Beer-Producing Countries in the World

Ranking Country Output Volume (hL) 1 China 359,080,000 2 The United States 193,033,000 3 Brazil 148,907,000 4 Mexico 142,410,000 5 Germany 84,885,000 6 Russia 83,400,000 7 Japan 45,317,000 8 Spain 41,300,000 9 Poland 35,800,000 10 South Africa 35,100,000 11 The United Kingdom 34,196,000 12 Vietnam 31,000,000 13 India 29,335,000 14 Colombia 27,948,000 15 Belgium 23,000,000 16 The Netherlands 22,358,000 17 France 21,600,000 18 Thailand 21,050,000 19 Canada 20,819,000 20 Argentina 20,639,000

More about the world’s biggest beer-producing countries

China

Chinese archeologists estimate that beer was first produced in China approximately 7,000 to 9,000 years ago using rice as the grain of choice, while modern brewing using barley and hops did not start until the early 1900s. Today, China produces more beer than any other country in the world with annual production increasing by roughly three to five percent per year. The Chinese beer market is now dominated by seven large brewery groups, most of which have paired with large foreign brewers in order to improve their access to new techniques and new markets. In 2023, China produced 359.08 million hectoliters of beer, which is equivalent to approximately 301 million barrels.

United States

Americans love beer –– that much is no secret. These days, American beer production is dominated by AB InBev — which produces recognizable bottles like Budweiser — as well as Molson Coors, the company behind Blue Moon, Coors Light, and Miller Lite. Craft beer is also extremely popular in the U.S., and the number of craft breweries increased exponentially over the course of the last 10 years. However, beer production in the U.S. has dropped in terms of hectoliters, from 204.5 million hectoliters of beer in 2022 to 193.03 million in 2023.

Brazil

The importance of the beer sector for the Brazilian economy is increasing rapidly and in 2019, the Sectorial Chamber for Beer was created by the Brazilian Ministry for Livestock Farming and Supply to support the industry. Thanks to the increasingly globalized world we live in, Brazilians have had the ability to experience new brands and tastes from international beer producers, which has in turn skyrocketed the country’s beer production industry. In 1999, Brazil had just 33 micro-breweries — by 2019, this number had increased to 1,209. In 2023, Brazil produced 148.9 million hectoliters of beer, which is equivalent to about 124 million barrels.

Mexico

It’s alleged that Mexico’s first brewery opened in 1544. Mexico is the largest beer exporter in the world, and almost half of every beer made in the country is exported internationally. Notably, Mexican beer brand Modelo surpassed Bud Light in U.S. retail sales in 2022. The country’s production is continuing to expand, rising from 126.9 million hectoliters in 2020 to 142 million hectoliters in 2023.

Germany

Germany undeniably has one of the oldest continuous brewing cultures in the world, and has been the leader in beer production in the European Union for years. It’s no shock that German beers are so renowned, especially with annual celebrations like Oktoberfest and Springfest bringing millions of beer lovers in from around the world. Today, Germany produces about 20 percent of all beers in the EU, with pilsner and wheat beers being the most popular. While it retained the top spot in Europe, Germany’s production decreased from 87,811,000 hectoliters in 2022 to 84,885,000 in 2023.

Russia

After vodka, beer is the second most popular drink in Russia, and is often the beverage of choice for many Russians during the summer months. In Russia, beer is categorized differently than how we are used to seeing it in the U.S.: rather than categorizing beers based on their type, Russians categorize their beers according to the colors present (light, red, semi-dark, or dark). The country produced 83.4 million hectoliters of beer in 2023, the equivalent of over 69 million barrels.

Japan

Beer’s big break in Japan didn’t arrive until the late 1800s, when an American opened The Japan Brewery in Yokohama in 1869 to primarily sell beer to foreign travelers on business. Throughout the remainder of the 1800s, other Japanese-owned breweries opened, and by the 1900s, domestic beer production was well underway. Today, Japan’s beer culture includes brews ranging from craft beers to low-malt beers, called happo-shu, which are very popular in the country. Happo-shu is unique to Japan due to its low-malt levels (usually 25 percent or less), which is an important factor when it comes to the cost of the beverage. Japanese beer taxes are about $2.50 per liter, causing an ordinary six-pack to cost upwards of $15. However, happo-shu can contain up to 65 percent malt before being reclassified as a beer, meaning its cost point is much more affordable with a six-pack costing around $8. In 2023, Japan produced over 45 million hectoliters of beer, the equivalent of over 38 million barrels.

Spain

Early evidence of beer production in Spain was uncovered by archeologists who found traces of malt and beer still adhered to grinding stones in a cave in Barcelona. A key driver of Spain’s beer industry is an uptick in interest in craft beer. Behind Germany, Spain is the largest producer of craft beer in the European Union. Furthermore, Spain’s success in the beer production industry may come from the fact that over 90 percent of all beers consumed in Spain were produced domestically, making it increasingly challenging for foreign producers to infiltrate the Spanish market. Spain jumped up from No. 10 on the list in 2020 to No. 8 in 2022, showing the growth of the category. In 2023, the country produced 41.3 million hectoliters of beer.

Poland

Poland was the second-largest producer of beer in the EU until it dropped behind Spain in 2022. Nevertheless, beer is still a large part of the culture in Poland, and in 2023, it jumped from No. 10 to No. 9 on the list for worldwide production. As director of the Union of Brewing Industry Employers Browary Polskie Bartłomiej Moryzycki states: “Poland has gone through a beer revolution, transforming from a vodka country to a beer country.” Today, there are over 310 breweries in the country, and the industry as a whole sustains over 9,000 jobs nation-wide. In 2023, the Polish produced 35.8 million hectoliters of beer, amounting to over 30 million barrels.

South Africa

Beer production in South Africa is largely dominated by South African Breweries (SAB), a subsidiary of AB InBev, which accounts for roughly 88 percent of beer produced in the country. While SAB maintains an almost complete monopoly over the nation’s beer production, the craft beer market has taken off in recent years with 220 craft breweries now open. In 2023, brewers in South Africa produced 35.1 million hectoliters of beer, up from its 33.75 in 2022.

The United Kingdom

Widely considered to be one of the top brewing and drinking nations, the United Kingdom has remained steadfast in its traditional production of beer. The classic pub is, unsurprisingly, behind the success of its beer industry. And while London is an obvious city of note for its historic pubs and trendy craft brewers, it’s not exclusive in its claim: Derby and Sheffield now duel it out for the right to claim their city has the most beers on tap, and Edinburgh’s craft brewing sector is on the rise. In 2023, the United Kingdom produced 35.8 million hectoliters of beer, a small decrease from the 37.8 produced in 2022.

Vietnam

According to a survey conducted by the Institute of Population and Social Affairs, the second-most popular alcoholic drink of choice in Vietnam is beer. From 2005 to 2019, the Vietnamese beer market has nearly tripled in terms of the average volume produced annually. Sabeco and Habeco, two of Vietnam’s leading beer producers, account for over 50 percent of the beer industry’s market share, dominating in both the affordable and mid-end sectors. The country slowed production in 2023 with 31 million hectoliters compared to 2022’s 39 million hectoliters.

India

After India drastically dropped its production in 2020 due to the pandemic, it’s been working its way back up the rankings on this list. While all countries saw a slowdown in manufacturing in 2020, India’s brewing industry was hit particularly hard due to intermittent bans on brewing. While the country’s output was down to 14 million hectoliters in 2020, the production has recovered and continues to increase beyond pre-pandemic levels, brewing 25.5 million hectoliters in 2022 and 29.3 hectoliters in 2023.

Colombia

Colombian beer is known for its refreshing nature, which can be necessary after a hot day in the sun. Two of the most popular beer producers in the country are Aguila and Bavaria, the Colombian subsidiary of AB InBev. In 2023, the country produced over 27.9 million hectoliters of beer, amounting to over 23 million barrels.

Belgium

While Belgium may rank 15th in terms of beer production, the country brews 10 times more beer per citizen than the global average. Furthermore, Belgium excels in producing beers that are diverse and versatile. Over two-thirds of Belgian beers are eligible for exports, which allows for many small and independent brewers to do quite well in the country. Belgium produced 23 million hectoliters of beer in 2023, equivalent to 19 million barrels.

The Netherlands

The most popular beer produced in the Netherlands is undeniably Heineken. The pilsner is exported to countries worldwide and its iconic green bottle has become a hallmark of Dutch brewing. Pilsner as a whole accounts for over 90 percent of all beer sold in the Netherlands, but craft brewing has brought more attention to no fewer than 60 distinct styles. The country produced over 22 million hectoliters of beer in 2023, jumping above France in the rankings.

France

When one thinks of alcohol and France, wine from famous regions like Bordeaux and Champagne likely come to mind first. Still, beer is both consumed and appreciated nationwide, especially in northern regions like Nord-Pas de Calais and Alsace that border Belgium and Germany. Nord-Pas de Calais is popular for producing a diverse selection of specialty beers, more so than any other French brewer. French beers are typically lower in alcohol content than beers produced in other countries, and they tend to favor malt flavors. France produced 21.6 million hectoliters of beer in 2023 (a decrease from 22 million in 2022) and dropped one spot in the rankings.

Thailand

Beer production in Thailand is dominated by two family-owned corporate giants: Boonrawd Brewery and Thaibev, which together claim over 90 percent of the market share. To protect these beverage giants, the Thai government passed legislation in 1950 that prevents homebrewing, which also stipulates that beer can only be made in factories producing over one million liters per year. The country produced over 21 million hectoliters of beer in 2023, a decrease from 22.4 million in 2022.

Canada

Beer brewing in Canada began with the first settlers and traders in New France, who made it for necessity, not leisurely drinking. At this time, milk and water in the area were unsafe to drink, as they were filled with dangerous microorganisms and bacteria that often made settlers sick. However, the long boiling time involved in brewing beer killed off the bacteria, leaving behind something potable. Today, beer in Canada is no longer produced out of necessity, and the beer industry is dominated by Labatt and Molson. Canada saw a major decrease in production after 2020, brewing 20.6 million hectoliters of beer in 2022 and 20.8 in 2023.

Argentina

Argentina inched its way onto the top 20 list this year, swiping the last spot from last year’s 20th-ranking beer producer, the Czech Republic. The country, mostly known for its easy-drinking lager brand Quilmes, saw a slight increase in production, rising from 20.4 million hectoliters in 2022 to over 20.6 million in 2023. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic dropped just under the 20 million mark in 2023, losing their spot on the list.

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!