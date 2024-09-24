On Tuesday, The Glenlivet unveiled the oldest whisky to be released in its 200-year history. According to a brand press release, only 100 bottles of the 55-year-old single malt will make it to market at a lofty $55,000.

This release marks the first installment in the Speyside distillery’s Eternal Collection, a new annual series. This particular expression was finished in a seasoned sherry cask, and all future releases in the collection will be drawn from a single cask and aged for one additional year. Each expression will also be accompanied by an original artform crafted by a new artist.

“Thanks to decades of collaboration from our team of cask experts, past and present, the introduction of The Eternal Collection represents a monumental moment for whisky connoisseurs,” The Glenlivet’s cask master Kevin Balmforth remarked in the release. “It epitomizes The Glenlivet’s commitment to excellence within Scotch innovation as we continue to push to creative new heights in single malts.”

According to the press release, the whisky kicks off with a bouquet of autumn fruits, Seville oranges, and nutmeg followed by notes of vanilla and black currant jam on the palate. These flavors are said to culminate in a dry, spicy, and lengthy finish.

The Glenlivet Eternal Collection First Edition: 55-Year-Old’s bottle arrives within a hand-sculpted jesmonite sculpture with intricate, rose-gold plating lining its interior, inspired by the River Livet where the distillery sources the water used in its whisky production. The sculpture was created in partnership with computational architect Michael Hansmeyer

“My work captures the intersection of architecture and the arts,” Hansmeyer said in the release. “I created this sculpture as a tribute to the complexity of The Glenlivet’s oldest expression and the rugged beauty of the distillery’s Scottish landscape.”

In tandem with the launch of The Glenlivet Eternal Collection, the distillery is partnering with Sotheby’s to auction off a separate 55-year-old single malt in a one-of-a-kind Hansmeyer sculpture. The bidding will begin on October 18 and before the gavel comes down on November 1. All proceeds will go to the National Trust for Scotland, a charity dedicated to conserving the nation’s natural and cultural heritage.

The Glenlivet Eternal Collection First Edition: 55-Year-Old will be available at select premium whisky retailers.