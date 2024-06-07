On Thursday, Tesla expanded its beverage lineup with Tesla Mezcal, a $450 limited release made with Espadín and Bicuishe agaves.

Tesla North America announced the mezcal that no one asked for in a post on X (formerly Twitter), directing “Space Karen” Elon Musk-loyalists to Tesla’s website so they, too, could “pour one out.” The mezcal is produced using alembic distillation, which the brand says results in a “mezcal that is as delicate as it is spicy.”

Pour one out! Tesla Mezcal now available in the US → https://t.co/PPftbZMHL1 pic.twitter.com/zVhwM2M3Cu — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) June 6, 2024

Produced by Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal, Tesla Mezcal is bottled at 43 percent ABV. According to the site, the spirit conveys aromas of green apple, lime, spice, and herbal notes. The mezcal allegedly has a silky mouthfeel and lingering smokiness, finishing with floral notes of jasmine, chamomile, and tuberose.

Tesla Tequila fans (yikes) will immediately recognize this release’s distinctive, lightning bolt-shaped bottle design, which was developed by Tesla director of product design Javier Verdura. The hand-blown, matte black glass bottle pays homage to Verdura’s childhood in Mexico City and was inspired by Oaxaca’s traditional Barro Negro pottery.

While we can’t imagine shelling out $450 for what’s likely a sub-par mezcal, Musk-heads are a rabid bunch. The brand’s 2020 tequila release, an añejo aged for 15 months in French oak barrels, sold out in less than 24 hours. On the secondary market, bottles of Tesla Tequila now retail for well over $1,000 — despite their original sticker price of just $250.